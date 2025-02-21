St Johnstone v Hearts: Kick-off time, TV and live stream information

All of the broadcast details ahead of Hearts' visit to St Johnstone.

Hearts will hope to return to winning ways and continue their push for a European place when they travel to St Johnstone on Sunday lunchtime.

After seeing off St Mirren in a penalty shoot-out to progress into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and set up a last-eight clash with Dundee, Neil Critchley’s side fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Rangers on their return to Premiership action last weekend. Despite that loss, there were a number of positives for Hearts to take from the game and they will hope to regain some momentum with a win at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Depending on results elsewhere, Critchley’s men could actually move to within four points of the European places as they continue to move on from what was a difficult start to the season. For their hosts, the aim for the remainder of the campaign is clear as they continue to battle to avoid relegation into the Championship. St Johnstone are currently anchored to the bottom of the Premiership table after winning just six of their 26 league games - but there have been signs of life after Simo Valakari’s side claimed narrow victories against St Mirren and Motherwell earlier this month.

Ahead of Hearts’ visit to McDiarmid Park, we take a look at how you can watch the game on television after it was selected for live broadcast.

When does St Johnstone v Hearts take place?

The match takes place at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Sunday, February 23 and kick-off is scheduled for midday.

Is St Johnstone v Hearts on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports via their dedicated ‘Football’ channel. Coverage from McDiarmid Park will get underway at 11am, an hour before kick-off.

Yes. Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the game via their SkyGo app, which is available on most electronic devices.