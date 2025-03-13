The January transfer window has already shown signs of aiding Hearts’ improvement throughout the second half of the Premiership season.

Any thoughts of a relegation battle are now in the past as Neil Critchley’s side look to chase down a European place and continue their progress in the Scottish Cup. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against Ross County, Hearts are sat six points adrift of the top four and have a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen to look forward to next month.

The likes of Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Austrian defender Michael Steinwender and Brann midfielder Sander Kartum all moved to Tynecastle during the January transfer window and have made an impact over the last two months.