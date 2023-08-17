Both Edinburgh sides will be competing later on this evening in the hope of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

Hearts are currently 2-1 down as they head into their second leg against Norwegian side Rosenborg, while Hibs are hoping to maintain their two-goal lead over Swiss side FC Luzern. The Easter Road side, however, suffered another domestic league loss on the weekend with fans fearing this is a bad omen for their European journey.

However, boss Lee Johnson has singled out the weekend’s issues ahead of their away fixture: ““We quickly flip our mindset and there will be no complacency,” said Johnson. “I just know it. I know my team.

“In that three-day period we have gone from showing absolute identity to no identity at all and obviously that is pretty hurtful as a coach.

“Of course there are reasons for it, some people say excuses and sometimes there are excuses. We go into a big game where we have put ourselves in a positive position.”

When are the play-offs?

The first legs will be played on Thursday 24 August, with kick-off times to be confirmed once the teams have been announced and the second leg will then take place the following week on Thursday 31 August.

There is only one match which have both teams confirmed is Lugano vs Union Saint-Gilloise. There will be ten matches taking place and seven teams have already confirmed their spots:

Aberdeen

Zorya Luhansk

LASK

Ajax

Cukaricki

Lugano

Union Saint-Gilloise

Aston Villa

ACF Fiorentina

Lille

Eintracht Frankfurt

Who will Hearts play if they beat Rosenborg?

Hearts or Rosenborg will meet the winners of HNK Hajduk Split or PAOK FC in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.

A trip to Croatia or Greece awaits the winners of the Q3 tie, which currently looks to be Rosenborg following their 2-1 win in Norway last week. However, the Jambos will hope to fight back in Tynecastle tonight as they host the second leg.

Who will Hibs play if they beat FC Luzern?

Hibs are set to face the English Premier League side Aston Villa if they can hold on to their lead of Swiss side Luzern. The Premier League side were seeded fourth in Group 3.