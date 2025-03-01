Where current Hearts star ranks in youngest ever derby scorers as he returns to scene of magic moment

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

One current Hearts star features in a list of the youngest goalscorers in the history of the Edinburgh derby.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season brought a memorable moment for one Hearts star.

Trailing to an opener from Hibs substitute Mykola Kukharevych since the midway point of the second-half, Neil Critchley’s men poured forwards looking to grab an equaliser and avoid defeat at Easter Road. Time was slipping away as the final five minutes of the game approached - but young substitute James Wilson came to the fore to fire home an equaliser to ensure his side claimed a share of the points.

At just 17-years-old, the Hearts academy product had solidified his place as one of the youngster goalscorer in the history of the Edinburgh derby - and he will hope to replicate his heroics when his side revisit Easter Road for the first time since that October day.

But where does Wilson rank in a list of the youngster goalscorer in the history of the Edinburgh derby?

18yrs, 11m, 27d

1. 12th - Andy Black

18yrs, 11m, 27d | Getty Images

18yrs, 11m, 1d

2. 11th - John Robertson

18yrs, 11m, 1d | SNS Group

18yrs, 10m, 20d

3. 10th - Gordon Smith

18yrs, 10m, 20d | SNS Group

18yrs, 9m, 29d

4. 8th - Callum Paterson

18yrs, 9m, 29d | SNS Group

