The first Edinburgh derby of the season brought a memorable moment for one Hearts star.

Trailing to an opener from Hibs substitute Mykola Kukharevych since the midway point of the second-half, Neil Critchley’s men poured forwards looking to grab an equaliser and avoid defeat at Easter Road. Time was slipping away as the final five minutes of the game approached - but young substitute James Wilson came to the fore to fire home an equaliser to ensure his side claimed a share of the points.

At just 17-years-old, the Hearts academy product had solidified his place as one of the youngster goalscorer in the history of the Edinburgh derby - and he will hope to replicate his heroics when his side revisit Easter Road for the first time since that October day.

But where does Wilson rank in a list of the youngster goalscorer in the history of the Edinburgh derby?