Average attendances across the three highest leagues in England and Scotland with Christmas around the corner

The end of the year is nigh with January transfer season just around the corner. It's been a drama-filled start to the 2023/24 campaign with Philippe Clement already recording his first trophy with Rangers after winning the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

Hibs and Hearts both still have three games remaining before the year is out and Steven Naismith's side will be desperate to hold on to their third place stance while Nick Montgomery's Hibs will be hopeful of bouncing back from their recent defeat to St Johnstone.

One constant, however, has been the immense fanbase seen at matches across the country with the Jambos and Hibees faithful travelling far and wide to watch their beloved squads in action. However, how do their attendances compare to the likes of Sunderland, Leeds or Crystal Palace?

Here is the average attendances from the 2023/24 season across the Scottish Premiership, Premier League and Championship...