Hibs exit, Celtic legend slams display at Rangers, huge injury blow

Hibs have confirmed their decision to terminate the contract of Jake Doyle-Hayes. The Scottish Premiership side announced in a statement that the 26-year-old will depart the club with immediate effect, having agreed to cut his deal short by mutual consent.

Doyle-Hayes has played just seven minutes of football this season as injury issues continue to plague his career. The midfielder was into his fourth campaign at Easter Road following a 2021 move from St Mirren, having previously come through the academy at Aston Villa.

“It has been a frustrating few years for Jake where he has struggled with injuries and for regular game-time,” Hibs head coach David Gray said following confirmation of Doyle-Hayes’ exit. “We agreed that the termination of his contract was best for both parties to allow him to move on and explore the next steps of his playing career.

“I would like to thank Jake for his efforts and what he has given to the Club over the years. This fresh start will be good for him and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Rangers stun Celtic

Celtic legend Pat Bonner was blown away by the level of performance during his former’s side’s 3-0 defeat at Rangers. Brendan Rodgers’ side came away from Ibrox with nothing in a miserable first game of 2025, with goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo ensuring all three points remained at Ibrox.

Rangers went into the derby without a number of key first-team players including the likes of Jack Butland and James Tavernier, but came flying out the blocks inside a packed out Ibrox as Hagi rifled home inside six minutes. They were helped by a hapless Celtic outfit failing to turn up, with sloppy errors allowing the home side to build momentum.

Clement’s side could easily have been further ahead at half-time but were not made to regret their wastefulness, regrouping to keep the pressure on Celtic before Propper stabbed home a second with 25 minutes left. Brendan Rodgers’ side barely laid a glove on their hosts all game and their gap at the top has been reduced to 11 points.

And former goalkeeper Bonner was simple but scathing in his assessment. He told Sportsound: “I haven't seen Celtic this bad for quite a while.”

Lennon injury blow

Motherwell will be without star winger Lennon Miller for around two months due to an ankle injury, head coach Stuart Kettlewell has confirmed. Miller, who limped off during the second-half of his side’s 2-2 draw against Rangers last week, has emerged as one of Scotland’s hottest young talents but fans won’t get to enjoy his quality for some time.

“He’s going to be longer than a month,” Kettlewell told BBC Scotland ahead of his side’s trip to Hearts. “He’s got a hairline fracture in his ankle which is going to keep him out for an extended period of time.

“He’s done this twice now. With Lennon being Lennon he tried to stay on. Last season he had a fracture in his patella but tried to finish the game. But in getting that yellow card it looks like he’s sustained a pretty significant injury which is going to keep him out somewhere around six to eight weeks.”

Miller had been subject to serious transfer interest in the build-up to January, with Celtic and Rangers both linked alongside the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. A mid-season move now looks unlikely for the 18-year-old in what is a huge blow for Motherwell.