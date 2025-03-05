A fine run of form in recent months has taken Hibs firmly into contention for a place in Europe next season - but it has also raised hopes domestic silverware could be secured in the near future.

As it stands, David Gray’s men sit in third place in the Premiership table following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby win against Hearts - but it is the search for domestic silverware that will take priority this weekend when Hibs travel to Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Reaching the latter stages of the competition will always evoke memories of one of the greatest days in the club’s history when current manager Gray grabbed the winning goal to see off Rangers and ensure Hibs lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time in over 100 years.

The memories created on that remarkable day almost nine years ago will live with those in attendance and those watching around the world for a long time to come. So with days to go until Hibs aim to take another step towards a Hampden Park return, we take a look at 15 of the best images from an iconic day.

1 . What a sight! A mass of green and white as Hibs fans celebrate their historic win. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Eyes on the prize! David Gray gets close to the Scottish Cup ahead of the game. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Roaring! Hibs' goalkeeper Conrad Logan celebrates his side's opening goal. | SNS Group Photo Sales