15 iconic photos from Hibs historic Scottish Cup win vs Rangers as David Gray goes hunting more glory

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

David Gray and Hibs are going for glory in the Scottish Cup this weekend with Celtic their next hurdle - revisit that day in May 2016 when Rangers were toppled at Hampden Park.

A fine run of form in recent months has taken Hibs firmly into contention for a place in Europe next season - but it has also raised hopes domestic silverware could be secured in the near future.

As it stands, David Gray’s men sit in third place in the Premiership table following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby win against Hearts - but it is the search for domestic silverware that will take priority this weekend when Hibs travel to Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Reaching the latter stages of the competition will always evoke memories of one of the greatest days in the club’s history when current manager Gray grabbed the winning goal to see off Rangers and ensure Hibs lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time in over 100 years.

The memories created on that remarkable day almost nine years ago will live with those in attendance and those watching around the world for a long time to come. So with days to go until Hibs aim to take another step towards a Hampden Park return, we take a look at 15 of the best images from an iconic day.

Your next Hibs read: Former Hibs and Celtic boss identifies top threat to Treble-hunting Hoops as Lennon talks up Cup classic

A mass of green and white as Hibs fans celebrate their historic win.

1. What a sight!

A mass of green and white as Hibs fans celebrate their historic win. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
David Gray gets close to the Scottish Cup ahead of the game.

2. Eyes on the prize!

David Gray gets close to the Scottish Cup ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hibs' goalkeeper Conrad Logan celebrates his side's opening goal.

3. Roaring!

Hibs' goalkeeper Conrad Logan celebrates his side's opening goal. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hibs' James Keatings celebrates after David Gray scores the winning goal.

4. The crucial moment!

Hibs' James Keatings celebrates after David Gray scores the winning goal. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayRangers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice