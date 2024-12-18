Aberdeen sweating over duo's fitness as injury problems mount up ahead of Hibs clash

David Gray’s side will come up against a severely depleted Dons when they travel to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs face the prospect of taking on a severely depleted Aberdeen side when they travel to Pittodrie on Saturday for their Scottish Premiership clash with the Dons.

The two teams played out a memorable 3-3 draw at Easter Road last month but the north east club’s starting XI is set to be much changed from that encounter. Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov will miss the match and isn’t expected to return till next year as back-up stopper Ross Doohan continues to deputise between the sticks for the impressive Bulgarian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Jimmy Thelin will also be without another stand-out performer as left back Jack Mackenzie, who was called up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad earlier this year on the back of his excellent form. New Zealand international James McGarry is the Don’s only other recognised senior left back so will be charged with filling in that role.

The two defensive rocks join striker Pape Habib Gueye on the club’s injury list. The Senegalese forward had scored six goals in eight games in all competitions for Aberdeen before a quad injury back in October put him on the shelf.

Losing three first choice players is obviously a massive blow but the Dons could now also see their reinforcements hit hard with the news that attacker Vicente Besuijen and defender Jack Milne are injury doubts for the match against Hibs. The Dutch winger has mainly been used as an impact sub this season but his pace an technical ability have been useful off the bench for Thelin while the loss of youngster Milne leave Nicky Devlin as Aberdeen’s only fit option at right back.

Hibs of course have their own injury issues with striker Mykola Kukharevych not expected to be fit for the game. He joins long term absentee Kieron Bowie on the injury list while defender Warren O’Hora is expected to be fit after coming off against Kilmarnock last weekend.