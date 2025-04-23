Hibs will kick off their latest stage in their push for Europe with a visit to Aberdeen on Saturday as two of the biggest clubs in Scottish football meet at Pittodrie.

David Gray’s side will be full of confidence ahead of the game as they look to extend an unbeaten record that was extended to a seventeenth game by their 4-0 hammering of Dundee in the final game before the Premiership split took place.

There will further confidence from the positive record Hibs have against the Dons this season after drawing one and winning two of their three meetings during the campaign. But how have the two sides fared in their last ten games at Easter Road and Pittodrie? We take a look and it’s safe to say there are some contrasting emotions for both clubs during that time.

1 . February 2025: Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen A goal in each half from Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden helped Hibs to a win on home soil as their charge for Europe continued.

2 . December 2024: Aberdeen 1-3 Hibs Hibs reacted well after falling behind to a Topi Keskinen goal as Elie Youan, Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle all netted to give David Gray's side all three points at Pittodrie.

3 . November 2024: Hibs 3-3 Aberdeen Rocky Bushiri netted a dramatic equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road during the early days of Hibs resurgence this season.

4 . May 2024: Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen Bojan Miovski, Dante Povlara, Leighton Clarkson and Fletcher Boyd all netted as the Dons eased to a big win at Easter Road.