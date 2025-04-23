Campbell heroics and semi-final heartache - How have Hibs fared in their last ten games with Aberdeen

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Hibs will hope to continue their unbeaten record against Aberdeen when the two sides meet at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Hibs will kick off their latest stage in their push for Europe with a visit to Aberdeen on Saturday as two of the biggest clubs in Scottish football meet at Pittodrie.

David Gray’s side will be full of confidence ahead of the game as they look to extend an unbeaten record that was extended to a seventeenth game by their 4-0 hammering of Dundee in the final game before the Premiership split took place.

There will further confidence from the positive record Hibs have against the Dons this season after drawing one and winning two of their three meetings during the campaign. But how have the two sides fared in their last ten games at Easter Road and Pittodrie? We take a look and it’s safe to say there are some contrasting emotions for both clubs during that time.

A goal in each half from Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden helped Hibs to a win on home soil as their charge for Europe continued.

1. February 2025: Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen

A goal in each half from Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden helped Hibs to a win on home soil as their charge for Europe continued. | SNS Group

Hibs reacted well after falling behind to a Topi Keskinen goal as Elie Youan, Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle all netted to give David Gray's side all three points at Pittodrie.

2. December 2024: Aberdeen 1-3 Hibs

Hibs reacted well after falling behind to a Topi Keskinen goal as Elie Youan, Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle all netted to give David Gray's side all three points at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

Rocky Bushiri netted a dramatic equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road during the early days of Hibs resurgence this season.

3. November 2024: Hibs 3-3 Aberdeen

Rocky Bushiri netted a dramatic equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road during the early days of Hibs resurgence this season. | SNS Group

Bojan Miovski, Dante Povlara, Leighton Clarkson and Fletcher Boyd all netted as the Dons eased to a big win at Easter Road.

4. May 2024: Hibernian 0-4 Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski, Dante Povlara, Leighton Clarkson and Fletcher Boyd all netted as the Dons eased to a big win at Easter Road. | SNS Group

