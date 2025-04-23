Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Questions have been asked after Hibs’ post-Premiership split fixtures were confirmed.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will continue their push for Europe when their post-split fixtures get underway with a tough-looking visit to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

David Gray’s men had long since secured their place in the top half of the Premiership table before a Kieron Bowie brace and a goal apiece from Dwight Gayle and Rocky Bushiri helped their side to a 4-0 home win against Dundee - and they are also in pole position to land third place for the first time since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post-split fixtures were confirmed last week and there was some surprise when Hibs were handed a third away trip to St Mirren this season after falling to a 3-0 defeat at the SMISA Stadium in August before battling to a goalless draw in February on a day when goalkeeper Jordan Smith claimed a hard-earned clean sheet with a fine display.

But why are Gray and his players now facing a third away day of the season at the SMISA Stadium? SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie answered several questions in a wide-ranging interview with their official website.

How are the post-split fixtures decided?

“Clubs play 16 or 17 home games in the 33 fixture rounds before the split. We then try to ensure that all clubs finish up having played 19 games at home and 19 away. However, this is not always possible to achieve. For the first time since 2017/18 one club (St Mirren) will play 20 home games and one club (Motherwell) will play 18 at home. Motherwell were the last club to gain a home fixture, with Hearts the team that lost a home game in 2017/18.”

Why are Hibs playing St Mirren away for a third time this season?

Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith celebrates making a double save during the goalless draw at St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

To a greater or lesser extent, fixture reversals have been required in every season since the split was introduced in season 2000/01, when the top flight was increased from 10 clubs to 12. There were five reversals last season but only two this year. In the top six, St Mirren will host Hibernian for a third time. In the bottom six, St Johnstone will be at home to Ross County for a third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In general, we aim to minimise the number of switches and do our best to avoid reversing fixtures that have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe, and the battle to avoid relegation, but that is not always possible, particularly when clubs might be separated by only a few points. We try to avoid reversing the big city derbies and may also take into account how clubs have been impacted by the post-split fixtures in previous years.”

Who do Hibs face in their post-split fixtures?

26th April: Aberdeen (A) - 3pm 3rd May: Dundee United (H) - 3pm 10th May: Celtic (A) - 3pm 14th May: St Mirren (A) - 7.45pm 17th May: Rangers (H) - 12.30pm

Your next Hibs read: Hibs can wing it to defeat Dons in Euro race showdown - Tactics Zone Special as third place up for grabs