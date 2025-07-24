He spent last season at Hibs but is now set for another transfer away from Celtic.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs player is set to make a permanent exit from Celtic during this summer transfer window.

David Gray’s side are in Denmark where all focus is on their Europa League second round qualifying first leg vs FC Midtjylland, but the transfer market continues in the background. So far, they have signed Thibault Klidje, Jamie McGrath, Josh Mulligan and Raphael Sallinger with ex players also on the move elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwon joined Hibs on a season long loan deal from Celtic last summer and featured as the club finished third in the Premiership. He wasn’t a nailed on member of the starting XI but that has not stopped interest peaking in his services, with reports out of France that Ligue 1 side Nantes are set to offer him a three year deal. A medical is in the pipeline for the star who joined Celtic on a five year deal in 2023, since loaned out to St Mirren then Hibs.

Kwon Celtic transfer exit approaches

Respected publication, L’Equipe, state: “Nantes is preparing to sign Hyeok-kyu Kwon, 24, a South Korean defensive midfielder from Celtic Glasgow who was on loan last season to Hibernian (Scotland), where he played 21 Premiership matches. He is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Canaries and is expected to undergo a medical.”

It was only recently that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Kwon would likely be on the move this summer. He said upon signing the midfielder in his first summer back at Parkhead: “We’re also very pleased to bring Kwon to the club, on the same day that we’ve also announced the signing of Yang.

“Again, he is a player that the club has been aware of for some time, so it’s great that we’ve completed the deal and I know that the player is delighted with the move. We’re looking forward to both players joining up with the squad and playing their part in what we hope will be another successful campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Hibs signed Kwon

Gray said upon the midfielder’s arrival at Hibs: “Hyeokkyu provides us with another option in midfield being able to play as both a deeper 6 and as an 8. As a player, he’s a great athlete, he’s very competitive, and comfortable on the ball. He showed these capabilities during an impressive loan spell last season. We’re delighted to bring him to the Club and look forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We’re really pleased to make Hyeokkyu our ninth signing of the summer transfer window. He is another top professional to add to the First Team group, comes with a good pedigree, and adds a real presence on the pitch. We’d like to thank Brendan Rodgers and Celtic for the smooth handling of the move, and how quickly and efficiently we were able to get this deal done.”