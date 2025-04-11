Dundee boss notes 'effective' Hibs change and reveals consistency target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been looking ahead of Sunday's Easter Road clash with Hibs in the final game before the Premiership split.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has pointed to a number of changes that have brought a remarkable upturn of fortunes at Hibs as the two sides prepare to meet at Easter Road on Sunday afternoon.

After a slow start to their first season under the permanent management of David Gray, Hibs found themselves sat in the midst of a relegation battle after winning just one of their first 14 games of the season. However, a 3-1 home win against Ross County in the middle of December has kickstarted a stunning run of form that has catapulted Gray’s men away from the drop zone and into contention for a place in Europe.

Since goals from Dwight Gayle, Elie Youan and Josh Campbell helped see off the Staggies at Easter Road, Hibs have embarked on an unbeaten run that was extended to 16 league games when Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle netted in last weekend’s impressive win at Rangers. That ensured Hibs will head into Sunday’s home clash with Dundee sat in third place in the table - and Docherty has been impressed with what he has witnessed from Gray’s side throughout the second half of the season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, he said: ”They made a change of shape and it's really worked for them. They went to a back three, changed the goalkeeper, and it has absolutely been effective. We'll be looking to make an impact ourselves. It'll be a difficult game, having watched them against Rangers last weekend. We've done well this season, we've taken four points out of six against them. We know how tough it's going to be down there, but we're in good form ourselves.”

“I think we're beginning to see that now”

Cyriel Dessers celebrates after putting Rangers 4-3 ahead against Dundee. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee’s focus throughout their post-split fixtures will remain firmly on preserving their Premiership status and they will head to Easter Road sat in the relegation play-off spot. There have been signs of improvement over the last month after the Dark Blues lost just one of their last four games and that came thanks to a heartbreaking late goal from Cyriel Dessers as Rangers claimed a 4-3 win at Dens Park. Docherty admitted that loss was ‘a sore one’ but stressed there have been some promising signs from his players as they prepare to enter the final stages of their battle against the drop.

"In our last four league games, we've won two, drawn one and the loss to Rangers was a sore one. That could've been another win. I see the way the players are, they're looking forward to the next match, to every match now, as we know we are in good form and it's a good feeling going into every game. But we know how much of a challenge it'll be, Hibs are 16 games unbeaten now.

“But, for us, it's about trying to keep that form against them this season. I've said from day one how competitive this league is and it's proven to be the case, going into the last game of the split. As I always say, it's consistency of performance that brings results and I think we're beginning to see that now.”

