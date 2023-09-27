Dundee defender to miss Hibs clash as red card held up after appeal

Josh Mulligan was sent off during Premiership match against Kilmarnock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs will face Dundee United in this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action and will relish in the chance to face them without key defender Josh Mulligan.

The Scotland U21 international was sanctioned by referee David Munro after a lunge on Kilmarnock’s Dan Armstrong in the first-half of the 2-2 draw. After the red card was shown, VAR’s Euan Anderson recommended the on-field referee review the incident but Munro stuck with his original decision, much to the disappointment and anger of Dundee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dark Blues appealed against the decision but it has been upheld and Mulligan will now miss the next two matches, including this weekend’s meet with Hibs.

Mulligan, 20, started his youth career with Dundee, joining the senior squad in 2019. He was sent out on loan to Cove Rangers and Peterhead before returning to the Dark Blues for the 2022/23 season. The defender has also made eight appearances for his county at under 21 level.

Speaking after the game, Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “I thought he would reverse it but I spoke to him at half-time and he deemed it to be reckless. It was never a red card.”

Docherty also commented that the club felt it was their “duty” to appeal the decision due to how strongly they disagreed with the decision. However, the SFA fast-track tribunal rejected the appeal and a statement on Dundee’s website read: “Dundee Football Club have received confirmation today that we have been unsuccessful with the appeal for the red card shown to Josh Mulligan on Saturday in our match against Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

““We are disappointed with this outcome, which will mean Josh will miss our next two matches. The club will be making no further comment.”