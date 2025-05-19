Socceroos forward just one short of goal century for Easter Road club

Martin Boyle’s 99th goal for Hibs was the perfect moment for the fan favourite to bask in the adulation of his Easter Road faithful. Here was a spectacular demonstration of just why it made so much sense for the club to trigger that one-year extension clause in the Socceroos forward’s contract.

Yet the stand-in skipper is quick to share the credit for a moment that sets him up oh so tantalisingly in pursuit of an early goal at the start of next season. From the influence of working alongside veteran striker Dwight Gayle to the sheer quality of Nicky Cadden’s crossing, he saw his equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rangers as very much a team effort.

Gayle was given a special send-off by the club at the end of the season finale. Amid a party atmosphere, he and his family were allowed to lead the traditional lap of honour before the rest of the squad followed behind.

Boyle, who has loved working with the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace forward since his arrival as a free agent at the start of the campaign, pointed out: “We've had a lot of players come in and maybe not get that reception when they leave. I think you can see the impact he's made at the club.

“His contribution, his goals, his professionalism, the advice he's given to the young boys, his help around the place. For me, he's been a joy to play with and work with and see every day.

“Watching him in training has been really helpful for me. Just to find that space and edge in the box and trying to get on the end of goals.

“Me playing as a striker now, I think I've really benefited from that, probably even the header against Rangers. It's been perfect.

“Great character, great person. He'll be sorely missed around the place, and we wish him all the best to him and his family for the rest of his future.”

Admitting he might have been slightly surprised to see the second-half substitute pick up the sponsors’ Man of the Match honours, a laughing Boyle said: “I did look up and I was like, eh? He's only played two minutes! Nah, it's brilliant.

“It's a day he'll remember. He walked out with his family and kids. I just hope I get a special occasion like that one day. Like I say, he's a fantastic man - and these things wouldn't happen if he wasn't.”

Boyle was equally effusive when discussing the sheer drip put on the delivery by Cadden for his goal. The left wingback, another summer singing, has certainly made an impact in his first year as a Hibee.

“Incredible, is it?’ said the stand-in skipper, who has been deputising for injured club captain Joe Newell. “Stand in the box, he'll find you. He's done it many times this season.

“He just gets the ball out of his feet, nothing else on his mind. Whips it in and as a striker, there's nothing better. Probably not like me to get on the end of a header. Amazing, great delivery and just tops off a fantastic season that we've had.”

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis among players facing uncertainty

While Gayle was bidding his farewells, a number of other players are facing uncertain futures. Rocky Bushiri, for instance. And, of course, Nectar Triantis – who most Hibs fans would make their club’s No. 1 priority in the summer window.

Boyle, hoping that the Sunderland loanee can return for a third stint in Edinburgh, said: “It's been brilliant. He's went through a real good spell of consistency which is perfect.

“He's added assists, goals and he's defensive. Work's been brilliant. I think he's matured into a real man at the moment.

“I think that's just what he needed, a long run of games. We've really benefited from it so we can be so thankful to him. The passion and dedication that he's shown to be a good professional.

“Hopefully, we can get him back. Hopefully, not on loan this time. How well he's done, he's going to attract attention so that's up to the club to deal with.

“The international recognition, he obviously got my Player of the Year vote. He's kept himself level-headed and he's been brilliant. I'm sure he's in for a fantastic future.”