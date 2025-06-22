Hibs fans will be unable to attend a pre-season friendly the team play - but they can still see their side in action

Hibs will face Dutch giants Ajax during their preparations for the new Premiership campaign - but the game will be held behind closed doors.

David Gray’s men are currently preparing for what should be another exciting season after they secured third place in the Premiership table last time out to claim a return to European competition. That will come in late July when Hibs face Danish side Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the Europa League as they aim to take a step closer to landing a spot in the league phase of UEFA’s secondary club cup competition.

A historic home friendly with German side Rot-Weiss Essen is already in the schedule and Hibs will face English Premiership side Bournemouth in a behind closed door game during a training camp on the south coast. Bolton Wanderers will also visit Easter Road as Hibs mark the fine service of Darren McGregor with a testimonial for the Easter Road stalwart.

However, as it stands, it will be Ajax that provide the opponents for one of Hibs’ first friendlies of the summer in a game to be held at the Eredivisie club’s De Toekomst training complex on Saturday, July 5. Supporters will be unable to attend the game as it has been confirmed it will be held behind closed doors - but Ajax have now revealed they will broadcast the game live ‘on their channels’.

A statement on Ajax’s official website read: “With the first league match on Sunday, August 10, at home against Telstar, the new season for Ajax will officially kick off. The schedule for Ajax's pre-season preparations has also now been announced. Read here when the first training session takes place, where the training camps are held, and who the opponents are in the friendly matches.

“John Heitinga expects his players to report on Sunday, June 29, at the De Toekomst training complex. There, the Ajax players, without the internationals, who will join later, will undergo various tests before getting started on the pitch. One day later, on Monday, June 30, the first official training session will take place. On Saturday, July 5, Ajax will play its first friendly match. At De Toekomst, Scottish side Hibernian FC will be the opponent in a behind-closed-doors match, which will be broadcast live on our channels.”

