It's a busy week in the Scottish capital as Hibs and Hearts prepare for Scottish Premiership fixtures as well their Viaplay Cup semi-finals this weekend.

Hibs were able to hold their Glaswegian rivals to a hotly-contested 0-0 draw at Easter Road while Hearts suffered a last-minute 2-1 defeat at Ibrox despite holding Rangers to a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game. Steven Naismith's side will prepare to take on Philippe Clement's squad once more this Sunday after welcoming Livingston to Tynecastle on Wednesday.

The Hibees will take on Ross County on Tuesday before their battle against Aberdeen takes place at Hampden Park this weekend.

Here is all the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...

Ex-Hearts boss 'set to be discussed' for SPL role

Former Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson and ex-Inverness boss Billy Dodds are set to be discussed by the Saints board in addition to David Martindale (Daily Record).

Reports have suggested that the Saints may make a shock move for the Livingston boss after their sacking of Steven MacLean. Martindale revealed earlier this month he had been working without a contract at Livingston and the Saints board are set to convene this morning to consider their options.

Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson and the former Inverness man Billy Dodds also on the cards. Following ten years as a player for the Jambos, Neilson returned as their manager from 2014-2016 and lead the side to promotion to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt. The 2015-16 season saw Hearts finish third, qualifying for the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League.

The 43-year-old then returned to Tynecastle from 2020-2023.

Former Ibrox man eyes EFL Championship return

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale could return to his old club QPR after Gareth Ainsworth's exit (The Scottish Sun). Two weeks ago, Beale admitted that his next decision will be "his most important one" as he revealed plans to visit Brazil, the USA and Japan.

However, with vacancies popping up in the English leagues, Beale's name is appearing more frequently. Queen's Park Rangers sacked Gareth Ainsworth after yesterday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester which leaves the London club bottom of the Championship table.

Now, it would appear fans are divided as to whether they should plan a welcome back party for Beale who managed QPR for just four months before leaving for Glasgow.

Hibs legend makes 'itchy feet' claim

Celtic legend Scott Brown is getting "itchy feet" and wants to return to management after being sacked from his first job at Fleetwood Town earlier this season (The Scottish Sun).

Brown, who helped draw the third round of this season's Scottish Cup said he is hopeful of returning to managing sooner rather than later after his experience with the Cod Army. The Parkhead icon said: "It was great to be down and get a great understanding for myself and Steven (Whittaker) to go down to England.