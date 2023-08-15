FC Luzern v Hibs team news amid five injury issues

Hibs will face FC Luzern for their second leg fixture in Switzerland this week with Lee Johnson’s side hoping to maintain their two-goal lead which they secured at Easter Road last week thanks to goals from Dylan Vente, Joe Newell and Jordan Obita.

The winner will then take on English Premier League side Aston Villa in the Play-Off round of the competition. Johnson is set to give further team updates when he addresses the media on Wednesday (16 August), however it is currently looking unlikely that Elie Youan, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes can make the trip to Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio all missed out on the weekend’s action due to injury and will subsequently all be assessed ahead of the trip to Switzerland by the Hibs coaching and medical staff.

Furthermore, longer-term absentees Chris Cadden and Harry McKirdy remain sidelined as they recover from an Achilles injury and heart surgery respectively.

Almost 1,000 Hibees will make the journey to Switzerland to watch their team in action but for those who cannot make the journey, Solid Sport will be offering a streaming of the clash, with fans able to watch the match from £9.95. English-language commentary will also be provided.