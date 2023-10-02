Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers are now on the hunt for their next permanent manager following Sunday’s sacking of Michael Beale. The Gers lost 3-1 at Ibrox to Aberdeen on Saturday and 24 hours later it was announced that Beale and his fellow coaches had parted ways with the club.

The Ibrox side currently sit third in the league following the opening seven matches, with three losses and four wins. They have also reached the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup and won their first group fixture in the Europa League.

However, the domestic record has been cited as the main reason for Beale’s removal with the club writing in a statement: “Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.”

GlasgowWorld reported that the shortlist for the role includes former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The bookies have since been quick to compile the likely favourites to take over the role with GlasgowWorld reporting that former Chelsea man Graham Potter is number one on the list. The former Brighton manager has been out of work since his sacking from Stamford Bridge but the bookmakers believe his next job could be north of the border.

Joining the 48-year-old on the list are two former Rangers men - Kevin Muscat at 4/1 and Ally McCoist at 25/1. Steven Gerrard has also been suggested to make a reappearance at Ibrox but his club Al-Ettifaq are currently sitting fifth in the Saudi Pro League with five wins in their opening eight matches.

Muscat featured for the Rangers side in 2002-03, making 22 league appearances for them and winning the domestic treble. He has since gone on to manage Melbourne Victory, Sint-Truiden and most recently Yokohama F Marinos where he succeeded Ange Postecoglou for the second time in his managerial career.

Perhaps one of the more surprising names featured on the possible list of candidates is former Celtic captain and Hibs player Scott Brown. The former Fleetwood Town boss comes in at 8/1 and has been out of work since his untimely departure from the League One side but his historic tenure as the captain of Rangers’ biggest rivals would suggest the logistics of this appointment be untenable.

Here are the current favourites set to take the role: