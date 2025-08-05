He has Scottish football experience with Hibs and Rangers, now looking to take his next step.

A former Hibs and Rangers star is seeking a new club, as he links up with the PFA free agents squad.

The Hibees are one of a number of clubs still looking to bolster their ranks this summer, and out of contract players are also looking for new homes. Dwight Gayle was signed by Hibs last summer after doing a pre season put on by the PFA south of the border, while ex-players Dylan McGeouch and Max Boruc have already been involved over recent weeks.

Now onto its sixth week, Brandon Barker has joined up with the 42-man squad. He got his first taste of Scottish football on loan at Hibs from Manchester City between 2017-18, scoring twice with five assists in 30 games. Hibs still stand as the club Barker has played the most games for in his career, joining Rangers permanently in 2019 where he won the Premiership. Since leaving Scotland, the 28-year-old has been at Omonia Nicosia, Reading and Morecambe, last with lower league club Avro.

What Trent Alexander Arnold said about Brandon Barker

He is now looking to make an impression on possible suitors. Barker was highly rated by Man City and Real Madrid star Trent Alexander Arnold said in 2023 that he was his toughest opponent in time as a Liverpool youth. Alexander-Arnold said: “I would say Brandon Barker, played for City.

"I was 18, playing for the Under-21s, first-ever time at Anfield, got beat 3-0. He scored two and got an assist. I came off at 60 [minutes]. Still to this day, he's the opponent I think that just destroyed me, man. I've never had it like that before. At that point, I'm thinking, 'This kid is going to be the best player in the world'. Because I'd never seen someone move so quickly and sharp and effectively, so I'd say Brandon Barker."

The winger said: “I’m sure he’s had more difficult games, given some of the superstars he played against, but it’s nice of him to say it. I’d never played against him before. He looked very young and he was very small and skinny, whereas I was already established at that level. But I was pretty good that day, to be fair.

Brandon Barker on career

“I’ve never been too bothered about money. One goal I had when I started was to help my mum and dad buy a very nice house. I was lucky enough to be able to do that. Me and my family have completely different lives now from when I was growing up, so I’m grateful for that.

"Setbacks happen. I’ve been through a lot, but there are footballers who have been through more setbacks than me. I’ve just got to keep trying and giving it everything I’ve got until I can’t do it anymore. I just want to play."