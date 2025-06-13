The latest transfer news from around the Premiership as a former Hibs star has a new club.

Hibs had already kicked off their summer transfer business by the time their push for a place in European competition came to a successful end.

The first part of a unique summer transfer window came to a close earlier this week as Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger completed a move to Easter Road two months after Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath put pen-to-paper on a pre-contract agreement to become part of David Gray’s squad. There have also been some departures confirmed as Nohan Kenneh and Max Boruc both left the club after their contracts came to a close and experienced striker Dwight Gayle brought an end to his playing career.

A number of former Hibs players have also completed moves during the last week - and Drey Wright joined that list on Thursday when he agreed a two-year deal with Premiership rivals Dundee. The 30-year-old started his career with English club Colchester United before making a free transfer switch to St Johnstone during the summer of 2018. Wright moved on to Hibs two years later and made over 50 appearances before returning to the Saints on a free in July 2022.

After his departure from McDiarmid Park was confirmed earlier this month, Wright has now joined Dundee on a two-year deal and he revealed former Celtic and Scotland manager and current Dee technical director Gordon Strachan has played a key role in his decision.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “It feels really good. As soon as I knew of the interest I was keen on the move and I spoke to a few people at the club and I’m really happy to get it over the line now. The move just felt right, I spoke to Gordon Strachan a few times and I felt it was a good fit with me for this time and I’m excited about the direction the club is going.

“My message to the Dundee supporters would be just to back us and for me personally to show me some faith at the start and I can repay that. The game is made a lot easier if your fans are onside. I’ve noticed that strong support playing at Dens over the years, it’s hard for the opposition when the Dundee fans are right behind the team, so I would just ask the fans to back us as much as you can.”

