Hibs and Hearts youngsters are preparing for international duty later this month.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are represented in the Scotland Under-19 squad for an upcoming double header of friendly fixtures.

After overseeing five wins in his first eight matches in charge, former Hearts and Queen of the South midfielder Neil MacFarlane will hope to build on the promising start to his reign when his side face their Sweden and Poland counterparts later this month. Both friendlies will take place at the Pinatar Arena in the Spanish city of Murcia and will kick off with a meeting with Sweden on Wednesday, 19 March (3pm UK time) before the fixture with Poland follows on Saturday, 22 March (1pm UK time).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs attacking midfielder Rudi Molotnikov has been named in the squad once again as he continues to impress during a season where he has made 17 senior appearances for David Gray’s side and will hope to build on the brace he scored for Scotland Under-19s in their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in September. He will be joined defender Joseph McGrath, who is yet to make the breakthrough into the senior setup at Easter Road. Hearts youngster Matthew Gillies has also been named in the squad after making 27 appearances in all competitions for the Wee Jambos side throughout their Lowland League campaign.

Scotland Men's Under-19 Squad vs Sweden and Poland

Aidan Borland - Aston Villa Bailey Rice - Rangers Callum Penman - St Mirren (on loan to Arbroath) Connor Campbell - Rangers Cormac Daly - Nottingham Forest Daniel Armer - Manchester United Findlay Curtis - Rangers Harrison McMahon - Chelsea Jack Wyllie - Rangers Jevan Beattie - Sheffield United Joseph McGrath - Hibernian Matthew Gillies - Heart of Midlothian Ollie Ecrepont - Ayr Utd (on loan to East Stirlingshire) Owen Stirton - Dundee United (on loan to Montrose) Reuben Cooper - Kilmarnock Rory Mahady - Leeds United Rudi Molotnikov - Hibernian Sam Chambers - Leeds United Samuel Cleall Harding - Dundee United Tyler Fletcher - Manchester United

Your next Football read: Scotland games to be shown free on TV as SFA and BBC make announcement over World Cup and Nations League games