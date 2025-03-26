There is still a strong possibility the current season can be regarded as a major success for Hearts and Hibs.
Both Edinburgh rivals experienced a difficult start to the season and took their time to get going - but there is some serious momentum as the final weeks of the season rapidly approach. For Hibs, securing a place in European football remains their sole focus and they are in a strong position to claim third place in the table ahead of the league split.
Hearts also remain in the hunt for the a European spot but they also have the added bonus of progressing into the Scottish Cup semi-finals and they will face Aberdeen in the last four next month.
Success in the short-term is within their grasp - but how are both clubs set for longer-term success? With the help of Football Observatory, we take a look at the percentage of Premiership minutes played by players contracted beyond the end of next season and compare both Hearts and Hibs to their league rivals.
