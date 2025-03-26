Where Hearts and Hibs rank as clubs built for the future with rivals matched up vs Premiership foes

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

How are the current first-team squads at Hearts and Hibs set for the future?

There is still a strong possibility the current season can be regarded as a major success for Hearts and Hibs.

Both Edinburgh rivals experienced a difficult start to the season and took their time to get going - but there is some serious momentum as the final weeks of the season rapidly approach. For Hibs, securing a place in European football remains their sole focus and they are in a strong position to claim third place in the table ahead of the league split.

Hearts also remain in the hunt for the a European spot but they also have the added bonus of progressing into the Scottish Cup semi-finals and they will face Aberdeen in the last four next month.

Success in the short-term is within their grasp - but how are both clubs set for longer-term success? With the help of Football Observatory, we take a look at the percentage of Premiership minutes played by players contracted beyond the end of next season and compare both Hearts and Hibs to their league rivals.

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 2.9%

1. St Johnstone

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 2.9% | SNS Group

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 3.1%

2. Motherwell

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 3.1% | SNS Group

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 8.2%

3. Kilmarnock

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 8.2% | SNS Group

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 15.6%

4. Dundee United

Percentage of domestic league minutes, by player's contract end date: 15.6% | SNS Group

