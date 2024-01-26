Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs FC have announced this morning that they will introduce a safe standing section to Easter Road in time for the 2024/25 season. It was confirmed that the club had undergone a 'rigorous consultation' process in which they engaged with the Hibee supporters with the hope of improving the matchday experience at Easter Road.

Following several meetings and surveys, the club have decided to implement rail seating in the Famous Five Lower Tier and work is expected to start this summer.

The announcement from the club detailed that "the club has been in discussions with supporters through Social Asking, Survey Monkey, and in-person and online consultation sessions." Thousands of supporters were then able to give their opinions on how to improve the atmosphere with the potential introduction of this latest section.

Hibs also added that "the Club also held wider consultation meetings with Season Ticket Holders in the Famous Five Stand who would be directly affected by the implementation of safe standing, to discuss their options and to gain their thoughts."

The Famous Five stand at Easter Road

The Leith-based club then published their findings. From the surveys undertaken, it was reported that 83% of Hibs fans were in favour of safe standing being introduced into the Famous Five Lower and 82% believed it would improve the atmosphere.

The next steps for the club now include finalising how safe standing will be introduced and creating a new family area that will match the 2023/24 Famous Five Lower family pricing. Hibs confirmed that the full information will be shared with supporters ahead of next season's Season Tickets going on sale.

Speaking about the new change, Hibs Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: "Firstly we would like to thank all the supporters that have engaged with us through this consultation process. The information, opinions, and data that we've gained has been incredibly insightful and helped us come to this decision.

"The introduction of safe standing in the summer will be a big step for Hibernian FC in terms of improving the matchday experience at Easter Road, something that we as a club, and Board of Directors, are very passionate about. The consultation process also highlighted how important this is to supporters, how beneficial they believe safe standing will be, and ultimately showed us that the fans want it to be implemented.

"We fully understand that the topic of change can be difficult, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that any transitions are carried out as smoothly, as positively, and as fairly, for all.