Gaffer ready for Partizan clash in Europa Conference League

Hibs boss David Gray has revealed how family advice and inspiration is driving him to deliver success – and credits his eight-year-old son for keeping him on his toes as a coach! And the Easter Road gaffer hopes young Archie will be celebrating a big result in the history of the club here tomorrow night.

Partizan lie in wait in Belgrade as Hibs look to get past the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, with the prize of a play-off against either Larnaca or Legia Warsaw on offer to the winners. Tomorrow’s first leg promises to be a hostile and intimidating experience for the visitors.

Gray, just a few weeks into only his second campaign as a manager, has impressed many in the game with the composure he displayed in last season’s dramatic turnaround in fortunes. Like virtually everyone in football, he’s got a trusted inner circle who he can use as sounding boards and inspiration.

And, asked who he turns to for input, Gray revealed: "Probably my son, he's always asking me, 'Why did you do that, dad? Why are you doing this, dad?' He's eight years old! He's got his favourites like anybody else, to be honest!

"I've got people within the game who, if I've ever needed advice or sought advice, I could always ask. But I rely heavily on my staff who are here every day. It's not just my way at all.

Easter Road side should draw inspiration from Midtjylland performances

“There'll be times when I've already made my mind up and I'll ask someone's opinion. I always ask everyone – Eddie May, Sammy [Craig Samson], Liam Craig, Dom Howes, our opposition analyst, we always look at what we believe gives us the best chance and what people are thinking.

“Sometimes I might have already made my mind up, but it's always good to ask the opinions of others because it might change it slightly. I think once we all decide the way we want to go, it's about getting behind that and buying into that. As long as we're all on the same page, it's very easy to present that to the players and then they buy into what you're trying to do, which is something that's worked really well.”

Hibees have a well-crafted plan for Belgrade test

The plan Hibs implement against Partizan will have been informed by a number of factors. Not least the information they’ve gleaned about the opposition.

"It is a challenge,” said Gray, when asked about pulling together the thick analysis dossier now available to him ahead of tomorrow’s game. “We've got staff in the building who look at opposition.

“Midtjylland was slightly different because we had a long time to prepare for that one. In Europe, you always get at least a week where you can be looking at the previous games. We already know the outcome if we are to be successful in this tie, and the two potential opponents we can play, so we can already be looking towards that.

"Now, you don't go overboard - and the players certainly won't be aware of any of that. We won't be looking at anything other than one game at a time. Even me, I don't look past the next opponent.

"I didn't start seriously watching Partizan until Sunday at six o'clock - but there's work going on in the background with the opposition analyst and some of the recruitment guys looking at it as well. We've had eyes on them as well. We have a scout who can go over and watch them live, which is another plus.”

Having run Midtjylland close in a 2-1 aggregate defeat, with the Danes not finding a winner until late in injury time in that dramatic second leg at Easter Road, Hibs are in confident mood. While acknowledging the strength of opposition, a winning start to the Scottish Premiership campaign against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday has reinforced their belief.

Cool heads needed in sweltering conditions

Gray is conscious of the fact that cool heads will be needed amid the heat of the Serbian capital, saying: “It's a bit hostile and from what I've seen, a very intense, aggressive nature. So discipline is going to be a big thing as well from our players in making sure we do things properly.

"I think you need to be conscious of the fact that the game is slightly different now as well, especially with VAR and some tackles. It's just the letter of the law now. It's changed, I think.

"My career would have been cut far shorter if it had been the way it is now when I was playing! I understand it's to protect the players. I fully understand that. But it is about educating the players as well and understanding the risks when you leave the ground or the intensity with which you go into a tackle.

"It's a new challenge in European football; it will be slightly different. Different referees will see the game slightly differently. So it's about making sure you remind the players of the discipline side to it.

“Don't give anybody the opportunity. Don't cut corners, just make sure you do everything you possibly can to make sure you're bang at it.

"We need to take the confidence and the belief from the European performances we've put in already. I was very quick to remind the players that, yes, we lost the game, and we didn't get the result we wanted against Midtjylland, but the level of performance in the two ties was at a very high standard.

"That was against a Champions League team or at least a Europa League team that went really far in the competition last season. I want them to take the belief from that.

"I'm certainly looking forward to it and I know the players will be, and the fans. The fans play a massive part and it's up to us to try to make sure we get a positive result to take back to Easter Road, because we know what it feels like if we can be well in the tie, and sell out Easter Road again a week later.

"It is about creating memories. That's exactly what it is, but it's also a reward for last season. It's what I say to the players, don't let the opportunity pass you by. It doesn't happen all the time.

"So, really relish the opportunity, don't let it pass you by and you'll have no regrets at the end. If we can do that, and every player gives us everything that they can, we're a very good side and I'm sure we can be successful."

