Socceroos star opens up with ‘talks on hold’ claim after underlining value with Celtic opener

Hibs skipper Martin Boyle has revealed that he has NO say in whether the club trigger an extension clause in his contract. And the experienced striker says he’s still waiting for the Easter Road hierarchy to decide on his future.

Despite interest from Australia and elsewhere, Boyle – who scored his 19th goal of the season in yesterday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic in Glasgow – says he’s fully focused only on the next two games. With manager David Gray saying last week that he wanted his former team-mate to stay with Hibs for another year, it appeared as if any delay to committing was down to the player.

But Boyle insists it’s NEVER been in his power to decide what happens next. And he’s put the onus straight back on Hibs to make up their minds.

Asked if it would be a wrench to leave the club for a second time, Boyle said: “Yes, obviously, it's a club I love, it’s close to my heart – and I've been here for 10 years. So, yes, it would obviously be a shame.

“But that's football. Cutthroat decisions like that can happen.

“It's out of my hands. So we'll just see what happens after the next two games.”

Pressed on what he might be weighing up, Boyle said: “Nothing for me to weigh up. The club can trigger it if they want. I'm just waiting.

“Like I say, it's up to them. I'm not the one that can demand contracts. That's not how football works.

“I'm doing what I am on the pitch at the moment. I'm doing what I'm asked to do. Score goals, assist, so I can't do much more.

“As far as I'm aware, there's a clause until the 30th. Like I say, that's never changed. It's in the back of my mind completely.

“Like I say, the talks have been on hold. I'm not overly bothered about it. I know a lot of people would be stressful in this position, but like I say, I'm still enjoying my football.

“It's in the back of my head and I’m still working hard for this football club. It's not distracting me one single bit, as you can see on the pitch, so long may that continue.”

Providing further clarity on the clause, Socceroos star Boyle added: “Yeah, for another year. Like I say, it's been in there since I signed back. I'm pretty sure everyone was aware of that. So, we'll see what happens.”

Boyle has been standing in for club captain Joe Newell

When it was suggested that most Hibs fans would consider keeping their iconic forward, who has deputised for injured club captain Joe Newell during a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, a complete no-brainer, Boyle laughed as he admitted: “I'd like to think so. It's always nice getting the praise from the fans. They've always backed me in certain situations since my time here.

“So, yeah, like I say, if I'm here next season, I'm equally as delighted. My passion will never change, so we'll just have to see what happens.

“If there's options at the end of the season, I don't know. I'll have to weigh it up. But like I say, the clause is there, so it's out of my hands.

“We'll see what happens with the club after these two games, but like I say, I'm firmly in it. Until the last two games, I'll give my all and hopefully get that European spot that we want.”

Addressing interest from A-League club Perth Glory, in particular, Boyle insisted: “I’ve hot heard a thing. Honestly, like I say, everything's been at the back of my mind.

“I've not even entertained anything. I know the position I'm in and the job I have to do for this club. The manager's fully aware.

“We've sat down and spoke about it, tried not to let it distract you and it hasn't. It's just kind of spurred me on. Like I say, I'm in the best position, scoring goals, so long may it continue.”

Gray, speaking last week, said he’d been impressed by Boyle adding a maturity to his game since stepping into more of a leadership role even before Newell’s injury. Asked what he’d changed about his game, the livewire forward grinned as he said: “Not much. It's obviously nice to hear compliments like that.

“I'm just trying my best for the team, do the role that I'm in, get in positions where I can score goals and hurt teams. Like I say, I always try my best. I always give my all for the club and that's never changed.

“So, yes, it's just one of those seasons that I'm having that's finally clicked into place. Obviously, statistically, I'm doing really well, but like I say, as long as we're winning games at the football club, I'm equally as happy.”

Hibs hope Celtic show same ‘respect’ to rivals Aberdeen

Hibs are still in control of their own destiny heading into the final two games of the season – St Mirren away in midweek and Rangers at home next Saturday. Having “suffered” against a strong Celtic XI in Glasgow yesterday, veteran Boyle is hoping that Brendan Rodgers takes a similar approach to selection as they visit Aberdeen – the only real remaining rivals for third place – on Wednesday night.

“I certainly hope it's the same team,” he said, adding: “Hopefully, they treat them with the same respect as they did with us.

“But whatever team they put out, they’re a top side, they play for the best team in the league. So, like I say, we'll have to do our business on the pitch - and we'll keep an eye on that game.

“It’s just a sign of respect for us that they fielded their strongest team. And they don’t let up at home. They want to make teams suffer.

“But I mean, who would have thought we would be in the position we're in? It’s in our hands. We know what we have to do.

“We have to keep winning games, and we know people can't catch us. That's the gaffer's message. We've got a fantastic position. We firmly believe that we can go on and see it out.”