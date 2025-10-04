Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace star loved rare derby experience in Scotland’s capital

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs derby hero Dwight Gayle has revealed his one regret about the goal celebrations that followed his Boxing Day winner at Tynecastle. And the veteran has offered up a cheeky explanation for the “calm down” gesture he made in response to Hearts fans who had spent most of the day hurling abuse at the substitute striker.

Gayle came off the bench to tuck away a trademark cool finish as David Gray’s men beat the Jambos on home soil in a festive cracker of an away win for the Easter Road side. The day ended with Hibs celebrating in front of the away end – led by Elie Youan using a corner flag and a jersey to create an impromptu club standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a career that had seen him turn out for Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Stoke and Derby, Gayle – who retired at the end of last season – had never experienced a major derby. Ending his season-long stint in Edinburgh with a draw and two wins to show for his experience of the local rivalry felt like a perfect send-off for the experienced centre forward.

Laughing as he recalled his apparently ice-cool celebrations, Gayle told The Evening News: “Obviously I was just absolutely buzzing, but it had been boiling up for me really. So I remember warming up down towards the Hearts fans and we sort of jogged past them - and they're absolutely abusing me.

“The boys sort of ran on to warm up in front of the Hibs fans. But because they were giving it to me, I thought: ‘Well, I'm just going to wind them up even more.’

“So I'm just stretching and warming up in front of them and they're just abusing me, getting onto me about having tight trousers, of all things. And I’m honestly thinking: ‘This is what football's about, really!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just made me thrive in the environment. And then the fact I was able to score …

“Even when I was warming up in front of them, I’m thinking: ‘Oh man, I'd love to score against these lot after they've been abusing me like this …’ And I wish I would have run back over to the section that was proper giving it to me, to celebrate in front of them.

“But the celebration was almost just telling everyone to relax. To just almost say that we're a bigger club than them, so I wouldn’t be getting too excited, no big deal … But no, it was wicked.

“They’d been calling me old, calling me this, calling me that. I think I got called everything you could imagine – but I still thought it was a good laugh. It was funny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs won two out of three derbies last season

Gayle had gone into the second derby of the season as a man on a mission, revealing: “I think I missed a few chances against Hearts at home, so it was almost stuck a bit in the back of my memory sort of thing. And obviously coming onto the pitch, it was just, I think Hearts were definitely trying to get the upper hand, I know they equalised late in their first half and they were probably looking like they were the more likely to score.

“So the gaffer obviously made the changes and I think that sort of played into our hands. And then obviously scoring, I was just buzzing really to help the team out.

“After the game, it was goosebumps really. It was one of those things that you can really appreciate how much it means to the fans and stuff.

“I lacked a bit of that with not playing in any derbies in my career. So for me to have that moment, and me knowing as well that it was almost like the last opportunity - or last few opportunities, anyway - to have that sort of moment. And yeah, it was really special for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elie Youan’s unforgettable flag celebrations

As for the post-match celebrations, Gayle said: “Oh, just amazing. I remember, obviously, the security guard was absolutely raging when he grabbed the flag. But at the same time, he knew he was up against it, really; he wasn’t catching Elie!

“We were just in full flow of just absolute excitement. And everyone was buzzing.

“And obviously, being around Christmas made it that bit more special. Everyone was just in celebration, really. It was really nice. It was a great moment between the team and the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we had a similar celebration at the end of the game in Aberdeen. But then this one just really set the tone, really, for the rest of the season as well.

“Yeah, definitely, it lived up to expectations. Obviously, I feel like Scottish football in general is quite, not spiteful, but they love the derbies.

“And they really, really, really get up for them in terms of fans. And I feel like they make the atmosphere really good, especially in those games. And obviously, all the boys talk about it from the moment you get in the dressing room. So it just gives you excitement.

“And I remember even walking out of home in the first one. It just gives you chills in terms of, you know what it means to all the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know how big of an icon or a legend you could be, if you're successful and if you do things right. And I feel that just gave me that bit between my teeth sort of thing. And I just really loved those sort of moments.”

Gayle has been back to Easter Road for just one game so far, watching his old mates fall just short against Midtjylland in the Europa League. He’s planning to return to Edinburgh over the festive period, though – and will definitely be there for the visit of Hearts on the 27th.

Well, the old fella’s got a bit of history with this fixture. And one especially fond memory that will last forever.