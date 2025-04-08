Hibs are riding the crest of a wave after Saturday’s surprisingly routine 2-0 win at Rangers boosted their hopes of claiming a place in European competition.

Confidence was high ahead of the visit to Ibrox as David Gray’s men looked to extend an unbeaten league run that started with a 3-1 home win against Ross County in mid-December as Dwight Gayle, Elie Youan and Josh Campbell all helped their side recover from falling behind to an early goal from Elijah Campbell.

That confidence was on display throughout Saturday’s win at Rangers as a goal in each half from Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle saw off the hosts and strengthened Hibs’ grip on third place in the Premiership table. The performance also earned a place in the WhoScored Premiership team of the week for two of Hibs’ Ibrox heroes - but neither goalscorer made the cut.

