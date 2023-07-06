Hibs jet out to Marbella in southern Spain today for a week-long pre-season training camp which will involve two matches and allow Lee Johnson’s six new signings to integrate into the squad.

Johnson’s squad will be crossing paths with Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who are already in Marbella and take on Plymouth Argyle tonight in their only match before returning home on Saturday. Hibs take on Europa FC on Saturday at 6pm at a venue to be confirmed. They finished second in the Gibraltar league last season and have a game against Portsmouth in Marbella today. Hibs then face Premier League Bournemouth on Thursday before returning to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Levitt, the club’s sixth and latest summer signing, will be on the plane to Marbella along with Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita and Jojo Wollacott after completing a £300,000 move from Dundee United this week.

The touring party is expected to be more or less the same 25-man group that was involved against Edinburgh City last weekend, with Levitt the only addition. Harry McKirdy, who missed the 4-2 win at Meadowbank last Saturday, is staying behind in Edinburgh after Hibs confirmed that the forward has a long-term injury. Martin Boyle and Jake Doyle-Hayes are also still recovering from injury. But a number of youngsters are expected to be part of the touring squad, including Kanayo Megwa, Owen Hastie, Rudi Molotnikov, Reuben McAllister, Oscar MacIntyre and Jacob MacIntyre.

Johnson’s squad reported back for for testing last Thursday before coming from behind to beat City 4-2 at Meadowbank on Saturday, when two different XI lined up in each half. After the trip to Spain, friendlies at home to Groningen on 21 July and away to Blackpool on 29 July have been lined up.

Either side of the Blackpool game, Hibs will also begin their European journey with their Europa Conference League second qualifying round against either Víkingur Gøta of the Faroes or Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes. The first leg of the takes place on Thursday 27 July with the second leg taking place the following week on Thursday 3 August. Víkingur Gøta and Inter Club d’Escaldes play their first round matches on 13 and 20 of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first game of the new Scottish Premiership season is at Easter Road on Sunday, 6 August when St Mirren are the visitors.

Hibs are flying out to Marbella today