A number of Hibernian FC shirts and training wear have been sent to children in Africa.

A number of Hibs jerseys were recently sent to St Don Bosco School in Likuyani, Kenya as part of the Edinburgh clubs’s commercial partnership with Capital Credit Union.

The Edinburgh club have been working closely with Marlene Shiels OBE, the Chief Executive Officer at Capital Credit Union, to make a difference to children in the African country. The school supports kids with additional needs whether that be physical impairments or cerebral palsy.

A statement from the club said: “After learning about the volunteering work done by Marlene and Capital Credit Union, the Club wanted to show support and used the power of football to inspire young people to push themselves and achieve their goals.

“To empower the youngsters, the school use the shirts as an incentive to reward children that excel in any discipline, for example sporting, academic, or simply by being good in citizenship.”

Marlene Shiels OBE added: “Nothing is more rewarding than seeing the smiles on the faces of children who are given the opportunity to dream bigger and achieve more. Thanks to the incredible partnership with Hibernian FC, we’re able to bring a little bit of joy and inspiration to the young people at St Don Bosco School in Kenya. I am immensely proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to seeing these children continue to thrive with the support they deserve.”

Murray Milligen, Commercial Director at Hibernian FC, added: “We’re delighted we’ve been able to support Capital Credit Union and Marlene to help youngsters at St Don Bosco School in Kenya.

“As a club we’re always looking at ways we can support not only our community and partners, but people worldwide.”

More recently, five youngsters were awarded strips after admirable performances at the Disabled Athletics Championships. Hibs have stated that they will continue to support Capital Credit Union and to benefit children at St Don Bosco School in Likuyani, Kenya going forward.