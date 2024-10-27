Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Gray and Neil Critchley will go head-to-head for the first time in today’s Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road.

The Edinburgh Derby is always a massive occasion in the Scottish capital but today’s meeting at Easter Road is one with a little extra spice to the occasion.

Hibs find themselves sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table going into the fixture but they are level on points with their rivals who are only one goal better off. However, their fortunes have differed this past week with news Jambos gaffer Neil Critchley getting off to a flying start at Tynecastle with a 4-0 win over St Mirren followed by a 2-0 victory against Cypriot side Omonia in Europa League.

As for David Gray, pressure is mounting on him following their brutal collapse against Dundee United at Tannadice and a win today could be crucial in revitalising their season. Despite recent form, the bookmaker obviously think home advantage will play a huge part and make the Hibees narrow favourites to get the three points.

Per Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com, Hibs are 6/4 favourites for the win just marginally ahead of Hearts who are priced at 9/5. The draw is priced at 12/5.

It will not only be Neil Cricthley’s first taste of the Edinburgh Derby but also his first match as Hearts boss away from Tynecastle. Gray obviously has the experience in the fixture as both a player and coach and it looks like that might have been taken into consideration.

Despite the hosts being the favourites it is Hearts’ skipper Lawrence Shankland who is favourite to score the opening goal of the contest at 4/1. Veteran Hibs’ forward Dwight Gayle is joint 6/1 second favourite alongside Jambos’ duo Mussa Drameh and Yutaro Oda although the later is expected to miss the match through injury.

Goals are also something the bookies are predicting with both teams to score at a odds on price of 3/4 compared to 21/20 in the ‘no’ section of that particular market. Hibs are priced at 9/4 to keep a clean sheet at 1/3 to concede at least once while Hearts are 5/2 to keep a clean sheet at 3/10 to concede at least once.