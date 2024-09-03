Hibs hero says he was 'stunned' by Sunday morning telephone call sacking

Ian Murray was sacked by Raith Rovers back in August. | Getty Images

Ian Murray is ready to get back into the dugout after being given the boot by Raith Rovers.

Ian Murray has expressed his disappointment and frustration after he was removed from his position as head coach of Raith Rovers on August 4 - just two months after he had led the Kirkcaldy outfit to the promotion play-off final.

While Murray’s disgruntlement at the decision is apparent, he is ‘ready to start again’ with a new club and is ‘missing the day-to-day involvement in football’. Furthermore, he thanked the players, staff and fans at Raith, saying ‘I cannot thank them enough’.

A highly regarded figure at Easter Road, Murray enjoyed two stints at Hibs during his playing years. The first came from 1999 to 2005, with the second lasting from 2008 to 2012 - overall, he made 253 league appearances for the Hibees, scoring 13 goals along the way.

He also played for Alloa Athletic, Norwich City and Rangers over the course of his playing career. As a manager, previous to his time at Raith, Murray took the reins at clubs such as Dumbarton, St. Mirren and Airdrieonians. Now a free agent, it remains to be seen where he will end up next.

Speaking in a statement made to the PA News Agency [via Fife Today], Murray said: “From the moment I arrived at Stark’s Park in May 2022, I had a good feeling about the club. The staff and supporters welcomed me and made me feel at home.

“From consolidation in the Championship, a cup final and a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in my first season to beaten finalists in last season’s play-off final with 20 wins from 36 matches, I felt we were making good progress. The board were so impressed by the progression and I was delighted to accept a three-year extension to my contract in December 2023.

“This season I was also pleased to secure the signing of some good players and had other signing targets that I had discussed internally, therefore I was quietly confident that we could go one better than last season’s achievement and secure promotion to the Premiership.

“I was stunned when I received a short telephone call from [chief executive] Andrew Barrowman on the Sunday morning after the Airdrie match telling me my contract was being terminated.

“I told him I totally disagreed with this decision. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know that despite my record, nothing should surprise you in football.

“We all move on and I thank the staff and the team for their sterling efforts throughout the past two years. The players’ work ethic, honesty and willingness to adapt made my job rewarding.

“The unwavering support from my staff and their individual input helped me greatly and I cannot thank them enough. Finally, I would like to thank the supporters who got behind the team through thick and thin.

“They gave me so many memories that I will treasure forever culminating in the emotional standing ovation they gave us in Dingwall after the match. After the enforced break I’m ready to start again as I’m missing the day-to-day involvement in football. Thank you.”