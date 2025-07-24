Here’s the coefficient reasons why Scottish football will be hoping for Hibs success at Midtjylland and beyond this summer

All connected with Hibs will hope for memorable progress in the Europa League - and others outside of Leith have a vested interest too.

Rangers got the ball rolling for Scottish clubs in Europe this week with a 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie, and now it’s over to Hibs plus Dundee United. David Gray’s side are in Denmark for a tough Europa League second qualifying round test against FC Midtjylland while Dundee United face off versus UNA Strassen of Luxembourg on Conference League duty.

Both will hope to bring it back to their respective stadiums next week with positive results to aid chances of the third qualifying round frontier. Clubs around Scotland will hope for good results for all three clubs plus Celtic and Aberdeen, who enter the Champions League and Europa League respectively later this summer.

Why Hibs are key to Scottish coefficient

Having been as high as ninth in the 2022/23 campaign, Scotland starts the campaign with its coefficient in 17th place, which unless a jump to 14th can be obtained, would put clubs in their worst continental position since 2012 when it comes to future campaigns. That means that the amount of Scottish clubs in Europe would drop from five to four in two years time and the number of qualifiers needed to progress in all three UEFA competitions would go up.

Dropping out the top 12 means that already, the nation has lost its guaranteed league place for the Scottish Cup winners for the coming season and the Premiership’s third place side will now go into the Conference League in the second qualifying round instead of that stage in the Europa League. So, Hibs and Dundee United in particular will have to do what many teams haven’t and that’s reach the league phase via an arduous qualification campaign.

While they are underdogs against FC Midtjylland, Hibs know at least two more games in Europe await as they enter the Conference League’s third qualifying round should defeat be inflicted. Win, and they become seeded in the Europa League’s third qualifying round which if that was to be won, would book a play-off spot that comes with a Conference league phase parachute. Dundee United will be expected to overcome their Luxembourg assignment and reach the third qualifying stage, and one of these teams will likely need to join Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in the league phases to give best chances of top 15 placement.

David Gray on Hibs Europa League match vs FC Midtjylland

Scotland has never had more than three teams in rounds beyond the qualifiers with the likes of Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Hearts suffering damaging results in recent years. While Rangers and Celtic are likely needed to carry the coefficient beyond the winter, Hibs and Dundee United progress could be the injection Scotland needs for a coefficient reboot.

Gray said ahead of the Midtjylland battle: “The players have now gone to the pitch, they've all trained well, they're ready. I think Thursday night takes care of itself because of the magnitude of the game, the occasion, and the rewards from last season that we've been working towards. Every single minute of pre-season has been towards tomorrow night.

“Why would you not want to play in European football and everything that comes with that? Because you can have a fantastic career and never have the opportunity to play in Europe. So it is one of the perks of playing for a big club like Hibs.”