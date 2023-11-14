Martin Boyle has been called up to Australian squad despite injury against Aberdeen

The international break is now upon us and both Edinburgh clubs have been able to enter into the two week gap in play with a win behind them.

Hibs had endured a winless streak, recently enduring three draws and a loss, but were finally able to secure the three points as they beat Kilmarnock 1-0 at Easter Road on Sunday. Josh Campbell's 36th minute winner was the difference between the two squads and Nick Montgomery has now been able to oversee a fixture where his side were able to maintain their lead.

Now, however, Hibs will enjoy a weekend off their Premiership schedule as they wish their international stars well with the likes of Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle featuring for the Socceroos; Rocky Bushiri representing the Democratic Republic of Congo; Nohan Kenneh representing Liberia; Jojo Wollacott featuring in the Ghanian squad and Rory Whittaker featuring in Scotland U19s squad.

It was thought that Hibs may have asked Australia to rest their star man following his injury against Aberdeen but Friday's press conference ahead of the Kilmarnock win confirmed that Boyle was back up and ready to go.

Speaking about the 30-year-old., Montgomery said: "Martin Boyle is back. We felt it was right to rest him on Wednesday night (8 November) but he's recovered really well from the Aberdeen game - and he's raring to go."

For others, the two week break marks a time for recovery as the Hibees remain without several of their stars. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Chris Cadden and Harry McKirdy will hope to utilise the upcoming break as they remain prominent figures in the Hibs medical suite but they have also recently been joined by Adam Le Fondre.

The English striker, 36, suffered a hamstring injury and Montgomery recently confirmed that he will now be out "for a couple of weeks, probably a bit longer than we expected."

This timeline suggests the ex-Cardiff City man could feature in the return to action against Dundee FC on Saturday 25 November.

Jake Doyle-Hayes continues to be plagued by issues with his ankle. It has been estimated that the Irishman could return post-international break but Montgomery will be keen to keep this date open ended given the nature of the 24-year-old's ongoing injury.

The midfielder last featured for Hibs in their European Conference League qualifier against FC Luzern.

Chris Cadden, who came off in the final game of the 2022/23 game, is eyeing up a return to action next year. The 27-year-old right-back had surgery over the summer on his achilles and recovery from achille injuries typically take anywhere between six to 12 months.

Although he has since been seen running on the grass, his training remains light and the ex-Motherwell star will not be back before the year is out.

The final figure who remains out of action is Harry McKirdy. The 26-year-old had a successful operation on his heart in the summer and his manager has given him a timeline of between December, January and February.