The last Hibs team to play in Europe as changes aplenty but core remains ahead of latest continental challenge

Published 18th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Who featured for Hibs the last time they competed in European competition?

Hibs have discovered their Europa League second qualifying round opponents on Wednesday as David Gray’s men prepare to return to continental competition after landing a third place finish in last season’s Premiership.

It’s FC Midtjylland of Denmark as their latest venture into Europe gets underway. But what of the last time Hibs competed in Europe? That came just under two years ago as they reached the play-off round of the Europa Conference League before suffering an 8-0 aggregate defeat against English Premier League club Aston Villa.

But who featured for Hibs in their second leg defeat at Villa Park and where are they now? Let’s take a look.

Where is he now? Retired

1. David Marshall

Where is he now? Retired | SNS Group

Where is he now? Hibs

2. Rocky Bushiri

Where is he now? Hibs | SNS Group

Where is he now? Raith Rovers

3. Paul Hanlon

Where is he now? Raith Rovers | SNS Group

Where is he now? Raith Rovers

4. Lewis Stevenson

Where is he now? Raith Rovers | Getty Images

