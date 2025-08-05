Former Newcastle, Norwich, Blackburn and Birmingham defender lands at Easter Road

Hibs have secured Scotland defender Grant Hanley on a two-year deal. And Easter Road boss David Gray has cited the veteran free agent’s versatility and leadership skills as vital additions to the squad.

Former Newcastle, Norwich, Blackburn and Birmingham centre-half Hanley, now 33 and with 62 senior caps to his name, has been exploring options to remain down south – where he’s played his entire senior career – or move to Europe. But Hibs have persuaded the Dumfries-born defender to return to his home nation for a career swansong.

Gray said: “It’s great to be able to bring Grant to the club. He’s performed at a top-level throughout his career and has a real desire to compete at the highest level in his home nation.

“He’s a strong, robust defender that can play in any role across our back three. He’s a real leader both on and off the pitch and a player of his experience will add a lot to the team. I look forward to working with him.”

Midtjylland game attendance was a sign of intent

With Lewis Miller’s £1.5 million move to Blackburn done yesterday, Hibs were in the market for a player capable of playing in the back three. They’d been working hard to win over Hanley, with former Scotland team-mate David Marshall – now right-hand man to sporting director Malky Mackay – accompanying the stopper to last week’s dramatic Europa League clash with Midtjylland, which saw Hibs set a new record for home attendance in the modern Easter Road era.

Mackay admitted: “We’ve been keen to add another defender to the first feam squad, and we did everything in our power to make sure that we could bring in someone of Grant Hanley’s calibre. He had a number of different options, but we’re delighted he saw Hibs as the right club for him.

“He’s an excellent character to add to the group, and his experience will really benefit our young players. I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”

In a statement confirming the deal just released, Hibs revealed: “We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Scotland international Grant Hanley! The centre-back has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, which will run until the summer of 2027.

“Hanley departed Birmingham City at the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign after helping the Club win the League One title and return to the second-tier of English football. That promotion was the fourth of Hanley’s career, playing significant roles for Norwich City and Newcastle United as they returned to the English Premier League.

“During his career, the 33-year-old has made 432 senior career appearances with the majority of those coming in the English Premier League and Championship. Hanley has also made important contributions for Scotland on the international stage, earning 62 caps to date and is a regular under Steve Clarke.”