David Gray can reflect on an impressive first full season in charge of Hibs after his side claimed a third place finish in last season’s Premiership.

A remarkable unbeaten run that spanned across 17 league games and five months set the tone for a first season and landed a return to European competition.

It also meant Gray became the first Hibs manager since Jack Ross to end a season in third place in the table after the former Sunderland and Dundee United boss guided his side to the same finish during the 2020/21 season and secured a place in the following season’s Europa League.

But what happened to the players Ross signed during his time in charge at Easter Road and who is only one of his 21 additions that remain at Hibs to this day?

Kyle Magennis (from St Mirren) Current club: Kilmarnock