Gaffer Gray STILL wants to see more attacking threat despite moving off foot of table

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray praised under-fire goalkeeper Josef Bursik for a first-half wonder save that helped the visitors to claim a vital Scottish Premiership point against Ross County in Dingwall. But the rookie head coach insists he’s still looking for more of an attacking edge from his team.

Speaking after a 0-0 draw in the Highlands, Gray said Bursik and his back four could be pleased to keep the home side goalless. The former England Under-21 goalkeeper came in for severe criticism following his part in the recent 3-2 loss away to Dundee United, prompting his manager to declare his “100 per cent faith” in the No. 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, who saw his team move off the foot of the table as Hearts lost at home to Kilmarnock, said of the clean sheet: “It's very important, because we have come under criticism defensively - and understandably so for the situation we found ourselves in and where we found ourselves in the league, that's pretty clear.

SNS Group

“So Joe can take confidence from that, as an individual, for his big save at the time. As a back four, you pride yourself on clean sheets. As an ex-defender, that's all I used to pride myself on, as much as you can, which is your job is to keep the ball out of the net as much as you can.

“Even boys up the front, working hard, defensively I thought we were okay and that was reflected in the fact we kept a clean sheet. But we just needed to have a lot more quality going forward and a bit more belief and desire, really, to really go on and win the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Bursik had justified his words of faith and show of commitment by continued selection since that horror show at Tannadice, Gray said: “Yes, 100 per cent. I think he's made a big save at a big time.

“He's come under criticism, as has the team. I think, unfortunately, when you're a goalkeeper, if you make a mistake you are punished. As defenders, you get slightly more margin for error = but it's run through the whole team.

“I think we've always stuck together. The group stayed really close together and I think during times like this, when it has been difficult, my belief is still there because of how close the group is and how hard we are working to try and rectify it.

“But from that point of view, he made a big save tonight and it was really important for him. I think a clean sheet and a point away from home is never a bad thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with the situation we find ourselves in, we know we need more than that.

“It was one of those nights where I felt like everything was more of an effort than it should have been. I think the belief side to it comes from a wee bit of lack of confidence, a situation we find ourselves in, but we know we need to be better in those moments.”