Hibs will hope to extend their recent upturn in form when they host Motherwell at Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.

David Gray’s side claimed four consecutive wins during December before battling to draws at St Johnstone and in Sunday’s dramatic home clash with Rangers. That six-game unbeaten run means Hibs will head into this weekend’s meeting with the Steelmen knowing they can move to within two points of their fifth-placed visitors with a win.

However, a number of the Hibs squad have been forced to watch on as their side embarked on their positive run of form after suffering injuries over the last month and are likely to remain on the sidelines when the Steelmen travel to Easter Road. The visitors are also going into the game with a whole host of injury concerns as several key players have already been ruled out once again.

With just hours to go until kick-off, we take a look at the latest team news and assess who will miss out on both sides.

1 . Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Motherwell) - OUT The Australian forward has not featured since coming off at half-time during the 2-2 draw with Rangers last month and is likely to remain on the sidelines.

2 . Lennon Miller (Motherwell) - OUT The highly-rated youngster is likely to miss the game with an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines since the draw with Rangers.

3 . Ross Callachan (Motherwell) - OUT The former Hearts player will miss out with a hamstring injury that has limited him to just one appearance since joining the Steelmen during the summer.

4 . Steve Seddon (Motherwell) - OUT The former Oxford United winger has not featured since a draw with Kilmarnock last month and will miss out once again with an ankle injury.