Video on breaking transfer news - and discussion on major controversies

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handball rules, offside debates and the human infallibility behind VAR, eh? They’ve certainly changed the nature of watching football in the modern era. Even added an element of drama to a product that, at least in Scotland, wasn’t exactly lacking in frenzied sub-plots.

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh, sometimes, over the ridiculous contrasts in how near-identical incidents are adjudicated depending on who is sitting in the booth back at HQ. No wonder managers genuinely dread that moment then the referee puts his hand to the earpiece and invites everyone to step away while deliberations unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today at Easter Road, David Gray was left questioning two major decisions in a 1-1 draw at the end of a brutally exhausting week for Hibs. The opening goal, when at least one St Mirren looked to be in an offside position. And the late, late penalty check when the ball clearly struck the arm of St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson.

Former club captain doesn’t blame referee

Taking the penalty appeal first, Gray absolved match official Matthew MacDermid – who blew for time up after the VAR check was over – of any responsibility said: “One thing I don't like doing is ever using excuses for refereeing decisions. There's always areas in which we can do better in moments within the game.

“I don't blame the referee at all. I think he's someone that gets one chance to see it, it happens that quick. Sometimes you can tell by the players’ reaction round about that something's happened - and I think that's why VAR has been brought in. It's been brought in to help the referees, to assist them, to make sure they get the opportunity to put something right.

“I would probably ask the question why he wasn't asked to go and see the screen because I think his hand is away from his body, it is high. Yes, he's very close but if it doesn't hit his hand it goes in the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's a pretty fair assessment of what happens. I'm not saying it's deliberate, I'm not saying anything like that at all.

“But I think he deserves the opportunity or at least needs to be explained why it wasn't a penalty. That's probably what I need to find out, why it wasn't a penalty.”

Clarification on handball rules and VAR needed?

Gray, asked if he would seek a further clarification on handball rules and VAR interventions from SFA Head of Referee Operations Willie Collum, said: “I think Willie's been very open and I think he's always approachable on these things. I think they always stand up and take responsibility for things.

“I don't think I need to be picking up the phone and I can't affect something now that it's happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably need to learn or understand why it wasn't, that's probably the way I would look at it rather than demanding an outcome.

“I don't think it's the case of that at all. I think the VAR has been brought in to try and help the referees and I think on this occasion it's just my opinion, I don't think it helped. I don't know, I need to know all the answers there probably.”

Gray also felt St Mirren’s opener, given after a lengthy VAR check, should have been disallowed. He felt that at least one of the visiting players in an offside position, Jonah Ayunga, was preventing Hibs defender Jack Iredale from tracking his runner as Miguel Freckleton scored from close range following a free-kick into the box.

“I'd like to understand why the goal was a goal,” said Gray, the former fullback adding: “I don't think the player's offside who scores the goal, not at all. But I think there is a player offside, might be Ayunga, who's offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Definitely, in my opinion, he interferes with Jack Iredale, who's marking the guy that scores the goal. Now, if he is onside, would he get there? VAR doesn't know that, referee doesn't know that, doesn't get a chance to see it.

“So I'd like again to understand why it wasn't offside. Now, there might be a perfectly logical reason why it wasn't, I would just like to know why.”

Despite dropping two points while still suffering the after-effects of Thursday night’s extra-time agony in Warsaw, Gray was proud of his players – but eager to demand more of them, as he explained: “I've just spoken to the players just now, so the biggest thing for me today, everyone's going to be talking about the two decisions today or the decision at the end. I don't want it to be about that.

“It's very hard for me to be critical of the players at all, because of what they've given over the last six weeks, eight weeks, whatever it is, including pre-season. It's been an incredible effort, even today, having dealt with adversity, going a goal down, whatever that looks like, to then come back again, the character that everybody's stuck together during this period, many highs, many lows along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To come so close to getting to the European group stages for the first time, to then have to bring yourself back to go again today. It's been an incredible effort for them all and I think now's the wee opportunity to reset, which is good for the freshness point of view.

“But I've also just reminded them that for us to have nights like that, we need to have a real strong domestic season again. Today, we created enough clear-cut chances in the first half for the decisions that happened later on in the game not to be a factor.

“I think if we take our chances, if we put that game to bed, I think for us domestically, that's how we get better. And that's not me being critical of players

“I've just said that to them in the dressing room, that for us to keep improving and get better, when we're on top like we are in games, we need to be taking the chances. And I think that's been something that's maybe let us down recently

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s a lot to be proud of. Now we get a wee chance to reset. The international boys will go away, which they all enjoy, as long as they come back safely, that's what we're hoping for - and we'll be ready for Dundee United and then it all starts again.”