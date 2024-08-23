David Gray faces a busy final week in the transfer window | SNS Group

The Cabbage have seven days to conclude their transfer business but there are still plenty of unanswered questions that will need resolving

With just seven days remaining in the summer transfer window, David Gray will be keen to ensure that his Hibs squad is in the best place possible as they target major improvements after last season’s disappointing eighth place finish.

Throughout the window, one of the main stories that has dominated the headlines so far is the club’s pursuit of Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. As it stands, the Edinburgh based side are leading the charge to sign the midfielder after an incredible campaign which saw him register 10 goals and five assists for the Dens Park club and is expected to line up against Hibs this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCowan is a player that Hibs value. But it will all come down to what price Dundee put on the midfielder - and whether they're willing to let him go. Dundee are in the driving seat at this moment in time and have consistently played the star this season despite the rampant speculation, with him registering a further two goals and one assist in his opening two league matches this term.

He currently has one-year remaining on his contract, leaving Dundee with a conundrum on whether to cash in or risk losing one of their prized assets on a free next summer.

Scottish champions Celtic are also believed to be keeping a close eye on proceedings but are only likely to enter the race if they do indeed lose starman Matt O’Riley to Brighton before deadline day.

Elsewhere, Hibs are expected to be in the market for a centre back and are understood to be in pole position to re-sign Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan, as the much-vaunted tie-in with billionaire American Bill Foley’s Black Knight group kicks into gear over the closing stages of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bevan was actually signed by Hibs on loan in January, only for a recurring injury to force the Wales Under-21 centre-half to return to the Premier League club for treatment and rehab.

Still just 20, the ball-playing defender, who has had loan spells at Yeovil and Cheltenham Town, was handed a new four-year contract by Bournemouth a matter of weeks ago. Bevan remains a player that Gray admires and told Edinburgh News earlier this month: “He’s part of the connection with the Black Knights and Bournemouth, so he’s part of that relationship. And he’s someone I really like.

He’s done really well when he’s played, but he’s been unfortunate with injuries. Really unfortunate. We did a deal before, of course, but he was unfortunate to get injured – and had to go home. But he’s someone I really like.”

The Bevan reunion looks increasingly likely to be on the cards based on Gray’s recent comments, but one player that is unlikely to return is former fan favourite Kevin Nisbet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millwall forward is reportedly available for transfer this summer after an injury-hit first season in South London, but is unlikely to be targeted at this stage due to the signings of Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kukharevych that have already been added this summer.

David Gray praises Elie Youan and denies concrete interest in Rocky Bushiri

Hibs attacker Elie Youan is “flying” in training and has been lauded by his manager for his workrate during his rehab from injury.

Edinburgh News understands that Hibs are open to the idea of potentially cashing in on the Frenchman this summer, but are ideally looking for a package in excess of £2.5m amid interest from a number of French and Italian sides.

Hibs boss David Gray is making no promises on exactly when Youan will be fit to play. And he’s adamant that no-one at Hibs will be rushing the player back into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray explained: “He is flying at the moment. Two weeks ago was his first week on the grass – and he’s really upped it last week. This week, he’s doing a lot more and the physios are really happy with where he is.

“He’s also feeling much more confident in himself, as well. So he’s probably still day to day. But we hope to get him back soon. We’re not monitoring him every day, but he’s getting there.”

Gray has also praised the attacker for his attitude this summer despite the speculation surrounding his future. He added: “The conversations I’ve had with Elie have been quite straightforward. He knows there has always been speculation. And he knows that, if he performs, there is always a chance of him getting a move because of what he’s done previously.

“But he also knows he needs to get back fit. So his full focus has been on getting as fit as he can. He does extra every day, he’s a proper athlete; you can see just by looking at him that he really looks after his body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Hibs star that has been linked with a move away from the capital is understood to be Rocky Bushiri. The centre back faces competition from new recruits Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekptita, and could potentially be joined by another centre back competitor in the final seven days.

Gray suggests speculation is natural over the centre back but adds that the club have had no ‘concrete interest’ at this time. He said: “That sort of speculation is going to happen. With the window being open, and the fact that we’ve signed players – and I’ve mentioned that the squad is quite big - means there will be interest.

“Players need to play and want to play. So people will be looking at us now and thinking: ‘Well, he might become available.’ As managers lose out on their first or second choice, or someone makes a signing, there can be a domino effect.”