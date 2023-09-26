Hibs will host St Mirren in the hope of reaching last four in Scottish League Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs will prepare to welcome the side currently sitting second in the Scottish Premiership for their Scottish League Cup quarter-final fixture. The Leith-based side recently welcomed Nick Montgomery to Easter Road and the manager has enjoyed his first win at the club as the Hibees beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Saturday.

Their upcoming clash against St Mirren, however, may not be such a walk in the park as the Saint are yet to lose a fixture this season. They currently sit just behind Celtic in the domestic league with 14 points. This could well be Montgomery’s biggest test yet as manager of the Hibees as the side look to a potential trip to Hampden Park later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of their Scottish League cup fixture, here is all you need to know about how to follow the action...

When is St Mirren vs Hibs?

The two sides will come together at the Paisley 2021 Stadium tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST.

How to follow St Mirren vs Hibs

Unfortunately the match will not be shown live via a Pay Per View service in the UK and Ireland. International Hibs TV subscribers can watch the full game live with commentary from Cliff Pike and Joelle Murray while subscribers in the UK and Ireland can listen along to the live audio available through Hibs TV.

There will also be match highlights and a full-match replay available to subscribers on Hibs TV after the game.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides have played 56 matches against each other with Hibs winning on 28 occasions and St Mirren winning 13 clashes. Hibs have also beaten the Paisley side 13 of the 27 times they have played at St Mirren but their last meeting resulted in a loss for the Easter Road side. The Saints beat the Hibees 3-2 in Edinburgh on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds courtesy of Bet365:

Hibs: 6/5

St Mirren: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

Injury news

Hibs are suffering from just three significant injuries at present. Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden continue their stints in the medical room with Cadden likely to return from his achilles tendon rupture next March. McKirdy, however, is set for a January return.