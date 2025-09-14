Did head of refs going public on Sky Sports ‘subconsciously’ influence officials?

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin believes SFA head of referees Willie Collum publicly weighing on a denied Hibs penalty appeal meant the Easter Road side were ALWAYS going to get any “50-50” decision in last night’s Scottish Premiership clash. And he said referee Dan MacFarlane would “subconsciously” have been influenced when he awarded David Gray’s team a late penalty in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Collum appeared on Sky Sports less than 24 hours before last night’s contest, the veteran whistler expanding on the Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident review panel admission that St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson should have been penalised for a handball in the box at the very end of a 1-1 draw with Hibs just before the international break. Collum brushed aside complaints that the ball had hit the St Mirren player’s chest first, accusing Richardson of acting like a “goalkeeper” in blocking the shot.

Vicko Sevelj was red-carded for his handball in yesterday’s game, Kieron Bowie’s overhead kick having hit the United midfielder’s outstretched arm. Video assistant referee John Beaton intervened to point out the claim before referee Dan MacFarlane conducted an on-field review – and gave Jamie McGrath the chance to score his equaliser from the spot.

Goodwin linked the two incidents directly, saying: “Personally, I don't think it's a penalty. I'm sure David Gray will have a different opinion on it.

“I did have a slight concern coming into the game when I watched the VAR review. I heard what the head of referees was saying about the St Mirren game when the penalty wasn't given.

“I think that's really different. I think the St Mirren defender nearly caught the ball on that occasion. Whereas, Vicko Sevelj I don't know what else he can do.

“He's holding off a Hibs player and then the ball strikes off his arm from a really close distance. I'm just not sure what he's meant to do in that situation.

“I think it was really, really harsh. These decisions are very subjective.

“But certainly, with the opinion of what was given on the previous game here against St Mirren, I think subconsciously as a referee that must be in the back of your mind. It's a sore way to drop points, without a doubt.

“If Hibs had a carved-as-open and scored a really well-worked goal, then you can accept that. But that one there is difficult, and especially the fact that that Vicko has been red-carded as well.

“We'll have a look at it (appealing the red card), but I think by the letter of the law... I thought if it was a deliberate handball, then that might be different. But apparently he's denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

“By the letter of the law, then I think that does lead to the red card. We'll have a look at it as a club, obviously. We'll ask for the opinion of a few people and see what options are available to us.

“It's disappointing that this is the main talking point. In VAR, as I said, decisions have always been subjective since it's been brought in.

“It's really difficult for referees, it's really difficult for defenders now. In all of those situations, I understand the challenges that the officials have got to try and come to the decisions that they have to make.

“But I do think, as I said, I do feel that the talk around the St Mirren one not being given ... I thought today, if there had been a 50-50 chance of a penalty today, I had a feeling it was going to go against us. And that's the way it did.”