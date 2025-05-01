Michael Stewart questions Hibs announcement ahead of Aberdeen loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hibs made a major announcement just days before their defeat at Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs kicked off their final push for a place in European competition with a narrow defeat at top six rivals Aberdeen last weekend.

A goal from former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet was enough to ensure David Gray’s men fell to a rare defeat and one that brought an end to the lengthy unbeaten run that has catapulted them into third place in the Premiership table as the post-split fixtures got underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildup to the Pittodrie clash was dominated by news Hibs boss David Gray and his coaching staff had been handed new three-year deals as as recognition of the remarkable upturn in fortunes they have overseen throughout the season. After a slow start to the campaign, a five-month unbeaten league run has ended any thoughts of being sucked into a relegation battle and all thoughts are now focused on sealing a return to European competition throughout the remaining four games of an overwhelmingly positive season.

However, former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart has questioned the timing of the announcement of the deals after his old club released news of the agreement just over 24 hours before the two teams walked out at Pittodrie.

What did Michael Stewart say about David Gray signing a new deal with Hibs?

BBC Scotland's Michael Stewart | SNS Group

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “The players are different, the manager is the figurehead and I’m not saying I disagree with the deal. I just feel like it added an extra layer or pressure and expectation, particularly going into a game at Pittodrie. I don’t think it adds anything extra in terms of motivation. It was always going to be an extremely tight game - and I just feel on the back of it, when you lose, you’re just a bit like ‘oh’. If Hibs were to finish third, announce it then, brilliant, great. If they don’t, and you still announce it. I just think it’s far better to do it at the end of the season and I’m just not sure what the benefits were.”

What did David Gray say about signing a new contract at Hibs?

Hibs head coach David Gray has signed a contract extension with the club. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He told the club website: “This is a football club that means a lot to me, my family, and my staff, and we’re delighted to have signed new deals. I’ve been very open about the support we’ve received from the Board and it means a lot to be backed by the Gordon Family, and Malky Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been ups and downs this season, but the turnaround we’ve had is due to everyone’s hard work. The players and the staff have worked tirelessly to get us in the position we’re in heading into the split. As a collective group, we want to continue making the supporters proud. They have been with us every step of the way this season, and we can’t thank them enough for that. The aim for us to build on our performances and to pick up as many points as possible. We’re excited about the future here at Hibs.”

Your next Hibs read: Hibs boss on midfielder who is 'maturing' as he hails players who haven't been regular starters