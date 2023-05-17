The 29-year-old signed a short-term deal in early February after impressing on trial, and has spent much of the last few months trying to recapture his confidence and match-fitness following a lengthy and mentally challenging time with injury. But with the end of the season and the expiry on his Easter Road contract fast approaching, there is a degree of uncertainty for the former Aberdeen, Hamilton, and Fleetwood defender.

"It was tough with injuries and uncertainty. Christmas and January just gone by was the most difficult it’s been,” he told The Herald. “At my lowest point, when I was questioning a lot, Hibs came out of it. There have been a couple of times when I wasn’t sure whether it was worth it anymore. A phone call like the one from Hibs revitalises you a bit.”

Devlin would relish the opportunity to stay at Hibs. Manager Lee Johnson has welcomed his impact, saying: “It was always a medium-term contract – could we get Devs fit enough to be one of our centre-halves next year, and how quickly could we get him ready to be able to appear for us this year? I think he’s done really well; as a human being he’s added great value. He’s a really good lad, a really good decision-maker.”

Mikey Devlin takes part in a training session at the Hibernian Training Centre

"If I get the opportunity I feel I’m capable of being myself again. I didn’t know if I could be myself again. That was probably the biggest challenge. I think that’s there now, so I’ve got a platform where I can try to be the best version of myself. Whether that’s for Hibs or someone else, time will tell,” Devlin added.