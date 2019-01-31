Next Hibs boss: A look at the possible contenders for hotseat

Hibs are on the lookout for a new head coach to replace Neil Lennon. Here we take a look at an array of possible contenders for the vacancy.

THE OBVIOUS – ALAN STUBBS

Gordon Strachan has plenty of experience

At first glance, Alan Stubbs looks the most likely contender. The 47-year-old is currently out of work, has proven he can handle the demands of the role and, as revealed by the Evening News, is interested in a return.

Popularity within the support wouldn’t be an issue since he is regarded as a legend after leading Hibs to their first Scottish Cup triumph for 114 years in May 2016. That said, there are some who still have reservations about Stubbs because he was unable to lead Hibs to promotion from the Championship in two attempts and his successor, Neil Lennon, subsequently managed it at the first attempt.

It is worth remembering that Hibs were third favourites (behind Rangers and Hearts) in the first season in the second tier and clear second favourites behind Rangers in the second season. Lennon, by contrast, only had a Dundee United side in a state of disarray for competition.

Tommy Wright has achieved a lot at St Johnstone

Although unable to deliver promotion, Stubbs built one of the most eye-catching Hibs teams in years and had them playing with a belief that, on their day, they could defeat any side in the country. While an inability to deal with bogey team Falkirk undermined Stubbs, victories over Hearts, Rangers, Aberdeen and St Johnstone, among others, were testament to his team’s quality, while they also made it to the semi-final in three of the four knockout competitions he contested.

Some supporters still feel jilted that he departed when he did, but there are plenty of Hibs heroes who have left to test themselves elsewhere and subsequently returned to positive effect, Scott Allan being the most recent example.

There are legitimate questions about Stubbs’ work since leaving Hibs. He lasted barely five months at Rotherham United before being dismissed after just three months of his latest posting at St Mirren, earlier this season. The casting of Stubbs as a dud by supporters of both of those clubs doesn’t tally, however, with the generally impressive work he carried out at Hibs. Some people are suited to certain types of role and certain types of club. Lennon himself can testify to this after finding the going tough at Bolton Wanderers.

While perhaps not equipped for the task of battling relegation with an underdog, Stubbs was perfectly comfortable in building a Hibs team designed to attack, entertain and take on the top teams in the country. Given that he has already worked with most of the senior players at the club – David Gray, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley, Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon – it is not hard to imagine him swiftly restoring morale and form within the squad.

Paul Heckingbottom impressed at Barnsley before a spell at Leeds

Having built his team around ball-playing midfielders like Fraser Fyvie, Dylan McGeouch, John McGinn, Liam Henderson and Scott Allan, he would relish the opportunity to try and get the best out of the likes of Daryl Horgan, Stevie Mallan and Ryan Gauld. Stubbs is also familiar with the structure at the club. With Hibs unlikely to be dragged into a relegation scrap, and in the absence of any standout alternative candidates, appointing Stubbs, perhaps initially on an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-style trial basis until the end of the season, would appear the most logical and low-risk move.

STRACHAN – SAFE PAIR OF HANDS

Gordon Strachan is sure to be under consideration by the Hibs board. Out of work, hugely experienced at club and international level, a big name and a Hibs supporter to boot, he ticks several boxes. His quotes, which emerged yesterday, didn’t have the sound of a man desperate to take the reins in Leith, but he has enough going for him to ensure that he isn’t easily discounted from contention.

SCOTS OPTIONS

If there was any possibility of landing Steve Clarke, then Hibs should move heaven and earth to do so. The likelihood, however, is that the Kilmarnock manager – the standout operator in Scotland over the past year and a bit – is destined for more illustrious pastures than a team currently beneath his own when he decides to make his next move. Of other Premiership managers, Tommy Wright is the one who may draw the attention of the Hibs board. The Northern Irishman has had St Johnstone punching well above their weight for a sustained period, and while he undoubtedly deserves a crack at a bigger job, Hibs supporters will be mindful of how things unravelled the last time they turned to a relatively experienced manager (Terry Butcher) whose best work had been done at one of the top-flight’s smaller clubs.

Wright, for all his heroics in Perth, is renowned for functional rather than flair football, although there is the possibility that having better players at his disposal may allow him to play a different way.

Of the other contenders in the top two divisions in Scotland, the likes of Stephen Robinson, Gary Holt and Ian McCall would be unlikely to capture the imagination of supporters. Jim Goodwin has been excelling with part-time Alloa Athletic but would represent a clear gamble. Alan Archibald is out of work after leaving Partick Thistle but his stock has fallen significantly since he was considered one of the most promising of Scottish managers around 18 months ago. Scotland Under-21 coach has Scot Gemill also been linked with the post. While Sunderland manager Jack Ross was the shooting star of Scottish football management at this time a year ago, outwith Clarke, there appears to be nobody currently managing in this country who looks a sure-fire fit for the Easter Road vacancy.

ENGLISH

Leeann Dempster hasn’t been afraid to look south for previous appointments, both at Hibs and at Motherwell. Lee Clark, who has been out of work since leaving Bury more than a year ago, has already thrown his hat into the ring and has previous experience of managing in Scotland. Dempster enjoyed a good working relationship at Motherwell with Stuart McCall, currently in charge of Scunthorpe United. Others who could come into the reckoning include Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who last managed at Northampton Town, and Paul Heckingbottom, who developed a big reputation at Barnsley but then failed to make an impact at Leeds United last season. Gary Rowett and Steve Evans are two others who may be interested in the vacancy after leaving Stoke City and Peterborough respectively this month.

FOREIGN

The overseas route is always an intriguing one, but, for whatever reason, very few non-British coaches have succeeded in this country. A factor in this could be that Scottish football seems to be on a different wavelength to the rest of Europe in terms of culture, structure and philosophy. Hibs have a structure in place which may suit a foreign coach, but any overseas appointment would represent a risk.

WILD CARDS

John Doolan was first-team coach under Stubbs and impressed the Hibs board with his work during his two years in the job, to the extent that he was considered as a replacement for Stubbs before following his long-time friend to Rotherham as assistant manager. Since leaving the South Yorkshire club, the passionate and dedicated Liverpudlian has had coaching roles with Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley. Although a long shot, it is not beyond possibility that Hibs might look to bring Doolan back, either as head coach or as an assistant to Stubbs.

Former Hibs captain Kevin Thomson has big ambitions to become a top-level manager and is awaiting his big break after launching his own academy a few years ago. He has already turned down managerial offers in the SPFL and is currently working in the academy at Rangers, where he is highly-regarded. A strong character with a captivating outlook on the game, it seems only a matter of time before the 34-year-old is making his presence felt in management, although this vacancy may have arisen too early in his career given his lack of experience. James McDonaugh, the former Hibs youth coach, has done a terrific job at Edinburgh City, who are the surprise leaders of League Two. The 41-year-old previously made a positive impression during his time as assistant to Peter Houston at Falkirk and looks to be a man on the rise.