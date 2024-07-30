'One bad gaffer' - St Mirren new boy seemingly aims dig at ex-Hibs boss

Shaun Rooney has been discussing his transfer to St Mirren. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hibs’ rivals have landed the full-back on a two-year contract

St Mirren recruit Shaun Rooney has seeingly taken a swipe at former Hibs boss Lee Johnson following his move back up to Scotland. The right-back has linked up with the Buddies on a deal until 2026 after his transfer from Fleetwood Town.

Although he didn’t specifically mention Johnson, he struggled for form under him but appeared to enjoy his football under his two other managers at Highbury in Scott Brown and Charlie Adam. They were relegated under the latter last season from League One but the Scotsman has stayed in his job and is looking to guide them to an immediate promotion.

Fleetwood finished in a respective 13th position under former Celtic man Brown but he was surprisingly sacked during the campaign after. Johnson then took over off the back of his dismissal by Hibs but won only 27.7% of games in charge.

St Mirren new boy Rooney has said: “I worked under two good gaffers - and one bad gaffer there (at Fleetwood). We got to the fifth round of the FA Cup with Fleetwood in my first season there, which is good for the club. But the low of relegation last season, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody at the club but having three different managers in one season doesn’t help.

“It has been good vibes here so far and I am looking forward to working with him (Stephen Robinson). I won two cups with St Johnstone last time I was here (in Scotland). Hopefully I can come back here and do the same with St Mirren. I’m looking forward to it and everything that comes with it.

"I’ve came back up and he (Robinson) was the first to come back in for me, so I jumped at it with both feet. It is huge for a club like St Mirren playing in Europe. It is good for the fans, and good for us as a team. They (St Mirren) are a team that works hard day in, day out. They keep on going. Nobody complains, when the gaffer does moan, you take it on board. He’s been amazing to work for so far.”

Johnson joined Hibs in May 2022 having previously had spells at Oldham Athletic, Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland. He lasted just over a year in Edinburgh before being replaced by Nick Montgomery.

He is looking to get back into the dugout and has recently said: “I’ve loved some of the clubs I’ve managed. I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic.