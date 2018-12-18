Rangers boss excited about ‘intense atmosphere’ and attacking football at Easter Road

Steven Gerrard is eagerly awaiting his first trip to Easter Road to face Hibs.

The Rangers boss is excited at the prospect of an attacking game of football and an “intense atmosphere”.

The fixture in Leith on Wednesday evening will be the first meeting between the sides since the madcap 5-5 draw on the final day of last season.

Rangers have struggled of late to break teams down, netting just twice in their last four outings. Gerrard is keen to face a more proactive side.

Hibs come into the came on a high and could go within one point of rivals Hearts with three points.

“I know (Neil) Lennon well,” Gerrard said. “I’ve played against him and bumped into him a few times. I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe on the side. They are an attacking team and they play good football.

“I do predict an attacking game and the atmosphere will be intense. The last two league fixtures we have played against a block trying to stop us but Hibs are more likely to attack so should be an open match.”

Gerrard also had his say on Hibs’ decision to not give the Ibrox side the full South Stand at Easter Road.

He said: “We would like as many fans there as possible but it is what it is and is Hibs decision, we know we will always take as many fans as able to go, we showed this with 12,000 travelling to Vienna.”

Key striker Alfredo Morelos returns for Rangers, while Gerrard has revealed that he hopes to have Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans available for the second half of the season.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital