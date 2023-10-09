Rangers next manager ‘live’ option update as ‘strange’ Celtic claim made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was derby day in the Scottish capital this weekend with Hibs coming from two goals down to draw 2-0 by the end of play. Hearts’ Alan Forrest kick started the action with a goal in the opening 30 minutes.

Alex Lowry then had a strike deflected off Christian Doidge to double the lead but just ten minutes later, their lead would dissipate as Hibs’ star man Elie Youan scored two goals in two minutes to bring the Easter Road outfit back into the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the match, Hibs boss Nick Montgomery - who was enjoying his debut Edinburgh derby - said of his goalscoring star: “I gave him ten minutes. And he showed me the reaction I wanted. He stood up big.”

The Scottish Premiership will now enjoy a week’s respite as the second international break takes place. Here is the latest from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals ahead of Scotland’s upcoming Euros qualifying.

Ex-Ligue 1 boss considering Ibrox

Ex-Monaco and Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement is considering Rangers as a ‘live’ option but is ‘yet to make up his mind’, while there is also interest in the Belgian from Saudi club Al-Shabab (Het Nieuwsblad via Football Scotland).

The 49-year-old is said to be one of four names Rangers have shortlisted but he continues to weigh up his options. Reportedly members of the board have been in contact with Clement to see if he wants the rule after ruling out the ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. With a potential move to the Saudi Pro League on the cards, Clement is reportedly still ‘yet to make up his mind’.

Scottish icon helps search for Rangers job

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Souness is helping Rangersin the search for Michael Beale’s replacement and was part of the Ibrox delegation which met Frank Lampard in London last Wednesday (Daily Record). The 70-year-old former Rangers gaffer reportedly turned down the opportunity to take an ambassadorial position at his old club but has continued to remain in contact with the board. Ibrox are now arranging a final round of interviews between the shortlisted candidates with Souness’s expertise and knowledge being relied upon at a ‘crisis-rivaged’ club.

Celtic missed out on £7m claims pundit

A pundit has made a ‘strange’ claim as he believes Celtic have sold a player easily worth £15m for just £8m (TBR Football). Speaking on The Go Radio Football Sow, pundit and journalist Mark Guidi said of Croatian international Josip Juraovic that he believes Celtic should have got much more money than they did for him in January. Juranovic was tipped for moves to Manchester United, Barcelona and Newcastle before Union Berlin swooped in and took him for £7.5m.