Hibs will aim to continue their fine form with a win at Premiership rivals Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

Ross County manager Don Cowie has warned his players of threat posed by a confident Hibs as the two sides prepare to meet at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

David Gray’s side travel to Dingwall looking to make it nine games unbeaten in all competitions after they followed up a 3-1 home league win against Motherwell with last weekend’s 3-0 victory in a Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Clydebank. As it stands, no side has a better record than Hibs across the same period, although current Premiership leaders Celtic can match their impressive tally of 17 points over that time-frame.

That is all a far cry from the difficulties experiences during the opening months of the season - but Hibs will hope to continue their upwards trajectory and claim a win against Cowie’s struggling side that could take them to within three points of the top four. The Staggies boss is not surprised by Hibs upturn in form and has stressed his side will have to be at their best to come through what he described as ‘an important game’.

He told the Ross-shire Journal: “I think everyone could see from afar the quality they’ve got individually and collectively. Confidence is a big thing in sport, and there were a lot of games where they were probably having the upper hand in the match but falling on the wrong end of the result. It’s not dissimilar to us not being able to win away from home – you get that one victory and it can change the mindset, and the belief.

“That’s what Hibs have done. They are in really good form, and for me it’s a reflection of how strong their squad is. I saw their squad at the weekend, and you see the players who are now coming back from injury, and it looks very healthy. It’s an important game, like they all are now at this stage. They are a team in really good form, so I’m sure they will travel with a big away support. When teams like Hibs are in good form, the fans embrace that.”

Cowie went on to identify the one Hibs player he believes has ‘ignited’ in recent weeks after Gray found a system that has brought the best out of several members of his squad.

He said: “There are aspects of (the last match between the two teams) we can look back on. Since then, Hibs have been very consistent with their shape. Since beating us that day they have really kicked on. I think they have lost one in 11, so it shows how well they have progressed in that time.

“Martin Boyle has really ignited his season in the last six to eight weeks. He is scoring goals, and performing like we all know he is capable of doing. They have found a system they are very comfortable in, with really good attacking wing-backs which allows them to play on the front foot.”

County will be without on-loan Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who is ineligible to face his parent club, and Jack Grieves who is recovering from a head injury he picked up in last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat against Livingston.