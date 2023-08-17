Edinburgh is focusing on the UEFA Europa Conference League third round this evening with both Hibs and Hearts hoping to reach the upcoming play-off rounds.

Hibs will be hopeful of keeping their 2-0 goal advantage, if not more, as they head to Switzerland while Hearts will be keen to overturn their 2-1 loss at the hands of Rosenborg.

However, there is still much to play for as the summer transfer window enters its final weeks with clubs from around Scotland continuing the hunt for who will help them in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Here are all the latest transfer stories from Hibs and Hearts’ Premiership rivals...

14-year-old Livingston-born starlet set for Man City

Tyrese Noubissie, 14, has completed the big-money move from Leicester City where his performances in the youth ranks have led to him being regarded as one of the brightest up and coming prospects in his age group in English football. (The Scotsman)

Noubissie, who was born in Livingston, is eligible to play for Scotland as well as England, Cameroon. He has already caught the attention of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal but was eventually snapped up by Manchester City for a reported seven-figure compensation fee.

Celtic look to hold on to key figures

Celtic are ready to open talks with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada over new contracts and hope to conclude both deals before the close of the transfer window (Daily Record).

The highly-rated Hoops stars have been attracting a lot of interest this transfer season - including from the increasingly popular Saudi Pro League and Tottenham Hotspur - but Celtic boss Brendon Rodgers is hopeful they will remain in Glasgow.

It is now understood that, despite both having time left on their contracts, Celtic are wanting to reward them with improved deals and increase the length of their stay at the Parkhead club.

Rangers eye-up undervalued EFL star

Rangers are tracking the Peterborough United centre-half Ronnie Edwards, 20, and the club chairman Darragh McAnthony reckons it’s an “absolute joke” he is still with the League One side. (Daily Record and The Scottish Sun).

The Ibrox side are, however, likely to face fierce competition from Premier League’s Crystal Palace who have already had several offers rejected for the youngster. West Ham and Bournemouth are also watching the centre-half closely.